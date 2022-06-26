7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & You Should Double-Check Your Groceries ASAP
Getting sick is never fun. So, to make sure you and your family stay safe, it's always a good idea to stay up to date on food recalls in Canada.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recently issued several warnings and notifications for products that have either been infected with norovirus or contain undeclared allergens.
In all cases, the government recommends that you do not "consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato
A tub of raspberry gelato.
On June 24, a food recall warning was issued for Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato.
"The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in this product," says the CFIA.
The product was sold at Angelo's Italian Market Inc. in London, Ontario and has a UPC of 0 000000 067430.
If you think you've become sick from eating it, the government agency suggests you contact a healthcare professional.
"The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps," they said.
T.A.S. brand Coconut Water
T.A.S. brand Coconut Water.
Also on June 24, a food recall warning was issued for T.A.S. brand Coconut Water "because it contains milk which is not declared on the label."
It has a UPC of 8 04531 11030 2 and an expiry of November 9, 2023.
The agency says the drink was sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, and the agency warns it may cause "a serious or life-threatening reaction" if you are sensitive or allergic to milk.
Shrimp dumpling
A bag of shrimp dumplings with fish wrappers.
A food recall warning for shrimp dumplings with a fish wrapper was issued on June 24 due to undeclared egg.
The affected product has a UPC of 6 920732 127940, and the recall pertains to all packages sold up to and including June 23, 2022.
It was sold in Ontario and Quebec but may have been distributed across the country.
Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips
On June 23, a notification was issued for Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips. According to the CFIA, the product contains undeclared milk.
It was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan and has a UPC of 6 28451 98317 0.
Crave Stevia brand Dark All Natural Chocolate
Crave Stevia brand Dark All Natural Chocolate bar.
Also on June 23, a food recall warning was issued for Crave Stevia brand Dark All Natural Chocolate because it contains milk that was not declared on the label.
It has a UPC of 8 84063 00085 2, was sold in B.C. and Ontario, and was also sold online.
Fresh Prep brand Creamy Basil Pesto Gnocchi
On June 21, a notification was issued for Fresh Prep brand Creamy Basil Pesto Gnocchi, which was sold in B.C.
It's being recalled due to undeclared wheat and has a product code of RO4 166D and RO4 165C.
RemarkaBall brand Crunchy Almond Crunchy Energy Balls
And as well on June 21, a notification was issued for RemarkaBall brand Crunchy Almond Crunchy Energy Balls because it contains milk, which was declared on the label.
The recalled product was sold in Alberta and has a UPC of 6 27987 33068 7.
