6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Of Them Is Due To Pieces Of Metal
Double check your food, folks. 😬
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a slew of food recalls recently, so you'll want to take a look at what you have in your fridge, pantry and freezer to make sure you don't have any of them.
For some of the products, the government agency advises to stop using them immediately and to return them to where you bought them to get a refund.
If you think you've become sick consuming any of the products, the agency recommends you contact a health care professional.
Certain powdered infant formula
Rows of baby formula.
On June 19, a food recall warning was issued for certain Abbott brand baby formulas.
According to the CFIA, the recall was triggered by Shoppers Drug Mart due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella contamination.
"The products were previously recalled on February 17, 2022 and some units were sold via on-line in error," they note.
The recalled products are:
- Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder
- Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder (964 grams)
- Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder
- Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder (658 grams)
The CFIA listing contains more information about the affected products, including UPCs, codes and sizes to help you identify if any products you have could be affected.
Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella might not look or smell off but could still make you sick.
"Cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns," says the agency.
"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," they warn of salmonella.
Certain Revive Superfoods brand Smoothies and Oats
A Revive superfood smoothie.
On June 18, certain Revive Superfoods brand Smoothies and Oats were recalled due to possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in the product.
The products affected in the recall are:
- Açaí Twist Smoothie
- Berry Blü Smoothie
- Berry Patch Oats
- Coconut Cream Smoothie
- Heart Beet Smoothie
- Raspberry & Mango Smoothie
- Strawberry Zen Smoothie
The products have been sold nationally as well as online and if you think you've become sick from eating it, the agency advises you to contact your doctor.
"The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps," says the CFIA.
Irresistibles brand dressing
On June 17, a recall was issued for Irresistibles brand Sesame Asian Style Dressing.
The product is being recalled due to spoilage and has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
The UPC for the affected product is 0 59749 97580 3.
Whole raspberries
Raspberries.
On June 10, a notification was issued for Alasko brand IQF whole raspberries due to microbial contamination in the form of norovirus.
The CFIA listing contains more information about the affected products, including UPCs, the lot number, and the best before date to help you identify if any products you have could be affected.
The recalled product was distributed in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nunavut.
Certain frozen bars
Mini Lalo bars.
On June 8, an updated food recall warning was issued for certain Rico ‘n Lalo brand and Mini Lalo brand frozen bars.
"Eclectic Food Services Inc. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they may contain hazelnut, milk and sulphites which are not declared on the label," says the CFIA.
The initial recall issued on June 1 only warned about undeclared milk and sulphites.
The products included in the recall are:
- Mini Lalo Variety Pack Frozen Bars — Raspberry, Mango, Coconut Chocolate
- Rico 'n Lalo Coconut Chocolate Frozen Bars
The CFIA listing contains more information about the affected products, including UPCs to help you identify if any products you have could be affected.
The frozen bars were sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon and possibly may have been sold in other parts of the country.
Processed potatoes
Peeled and sliced potatoes.
On June 3, a notification was issued for Baril brand processed potatoes.
According to the CFIA, the product was recalled due to the presence of "extraneous material" in the form of pieces of metal.
The affected product was sold in Quebec and was packed on May 26, 2022, and May 29, 2022, and come in 10-kilogram packages.
