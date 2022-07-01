A Brand Of Baked Goods Are Recalled In Canada & Some Products Might Have Plastic In Them
They were recalled in the U.S. too.
You might want to double-check what you're reaching for in your cookie jar! A brand of baked goods just had some of their products recalled across Canada that might have an added texture you wouldn't want to find in your food.
On Friday, July 1, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a notice that some of Enjoy Life's products are being recalled from the marketplace "due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic."
So, anyone who has Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies in Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Brownie or Snickerdoodle flavour (170 grams); Enjoy Life Chewy Bars in Chocolate Chip and Caramel flavour (165 grams); or Enjoy Life Breakfast Ovals in Chocolate Chip and Banana or Berry Medley flavour (250 grams) may want to check their UPC codes and potentially either toss them out or return them.
Now, it's not all of the listed baked goods: it's just certain products with best before dates between January 18 and March 12, 2023. The UPC codes of the affected lots can be found in the CFIA listing.
All of the recalled products were sold across the country, both in stores and online. They're also being recalled in the U.S.
The company announced that "out of an abundance of caution" they decided to voluntarily recall some of their baked snacks across North America because there might be hard pieces of plastic.
"This is not related to an allergen and no other Enjoy Life Products are affected by this voluntary recall," the statement reads.
So far there have been no reported injuries or illnesses from the recalled food items.