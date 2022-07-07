Sports Analyst & NBA Star Calls Out Chris Broussard's Hot Take On Black Players In Toronto
"Toronto is one of the greatest cities I've ever been to."
Chris Broussard, a Fox Sports Analyst, made a messy statement about Toronto on a segment of FS1's First Things First, and another NBA player has come to the city's defence.
Former NBA player and current ESPN Sports Analyst Richard Jefferson clapped back at Broussard's claims that Toronto felt "different" for African American players compared to the U.S. after questioning if Toronto could keep Black superstars.
Broussard brought up his controversial opinion of Toronto while discussing whether or not the Raptors would be a good fit for Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant amid trade discussions for the highly sought-after player.
"I don't think KD will want to go to Toronto," said Broussard.
"I've visited there many times. Obviously, I was there covering the league. Great city, but [...] you know, it's not America, and you feel it when you're there. I'm telling you, especially as an African American. It's a different situation than African Americans are used to being in."
Jefferson took to TikTok to share his own thoughts on Toronto.
My thoughts on Toronto! pic.twitter.com/PaDQ8z0MAD
— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) July 6, 2022
"I just want to go on record here and say as a media member, and as a player for 17 years, Toronto is one of the greatest cities I've ever been to," said Jefferson. "It is one of the most beautiful cities, the people, the energy, the food, everyone is so nice. We always call it like the nice New York, and players love going to New York."
Speaking as an "African American player," Jefferson said he disagreed with Broussard.
"That for me is so false, not true, not in my experience," the former NBA player added.
"I have not talked to Chris about this, but I'm going to come to the defence of Toronto and say like Toronto, you guys are alright in my book."
Jefferson went on to list the top five NBA cities, in his opinion, and it includes Toronto, Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Phoenix.
"I've never heard a player say anything about that in my entire 20-plus years involved in the NBA," he concludes.
