'Perfect Match' Fans Say Georgia's The Real Villain For Dumping Dom & Spoiling Their Prize
Dom says he was "blindsided."
Many Perfect Match fans have expressed how upset they are that none of the couples from the Netflix show have lasted beyond its finale, but they seem particularly upset about the fate of Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel.
Hassarati and Gabriel have revealed what happened after filming was over in a new clip posted by Netflix and many people on TikTok are now calling Hassarati the real "villain" for what went down following their win.
In the YouTube clip posted on Thursday, Hassarati and Gabriel revealed they're no longer together and they didn't even get to claim their prize, which was an all-expenses paid trip to anywhere in the world.
"We were at different levels of the relationship and he's such an amazing person. The last thing I wanted was for it to be an ugly ending to something so beautiful," Hassarati said in the video.
However, Gabriel admitted the two were still talking when he learned about Hassarati's new relationship with her ex Harry Jowsey.
"She had to go do a certain podcast. The podcast came out and the title of the podcast was 'Georgia and Harry Jowsey Fall In Love.' Yeah, I would say I was blindsided," Gabriel said.
In the video, Hassarati explained that she and Jowsey are both from Queensland, Australia and were both on the same Netflix show Too Hot Too Handle, although on different seasons.
"That is the perfect recipe for me to find someone when there's no pressure," Hassarati said.
TikToker @realityashley recently posted a shortened clip from the YouTube video and people have been going off on Hassarati in the comments.
"Seems really shady on Georgia's part. only stayed with Dom to win," one person wrote.
"Plot twist: Georgia was the real villain," another person expressed in the comments.
"Waittt.. she couldn’t even break up with dom on a human level? A podcast had to do it for her?! She kinda loses my respect for doing dom like that," one other TikToker said.
"I think Georgia was very aware and knew what she was doing. Just wasn’t as messy as Francesca so fran gets the hate," another commenter shared.
Others said fellow Perfect Match co-star Chase DeMoor, who criticized the relationship in the finale, was right all along.
"I guess chase was right 😳 when he called the relationship bullsh*t! She preferred Francesca’s EX boyfriend! What a joke," one TikToker said, while another similarly posted, "Chase called it."
DeMoor even appeared in the comments, leaving only a "😳" emoji.
Others said Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso, who got engaged in the finale, were "robbed" of the title and prize. However, we now know they didn't last either.
This also wasn't the first time Gabriel was "blindsided" by a woman on Perfect Match.
Gabriel matched with Francesca Farago at the beginning of the show, before she left him and chose Damian Powers.
In a recent interview with Narcity, Gabriel spoke about his relationships on the show and said he's very loyal when he's with someone.
"I'm proud of everything that happened and how I carried myself," he said.
"I wouldn't take anything back. I don't regret anything."
All 12 episodes of Perfect Match are available on Netflix.
