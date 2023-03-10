Georgia Of 'Perfect Match' Answered The Backlash From Dom Fans & She 'Can't Go Online'
"I'm a depressed mess."
Georgia Hassarati from Perfect Match is addressing the online hate she's been getting over her current relationship with former Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey and her breakup with Dom Gabriel.
Last week Hassarati and Gabriel, whom she won the show with, got into a heated back-and-forth over Instagram stories about their break-up and what happened with Jowsey.
Hassarati appeared on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Filesthis week to speak out about how she's been doing and what led her to post certain messages about Gabriel. She also commented on the backlash against her online.
“The weight to speak on this podcast has been so hard for me because I can’t go online. I can’t go outside. I’m a depressed mess," she said on the podcast.
"It’s so sad because I haven’t been able to give my side of the story and the events that unfolded.”
Gabriel and Hassarati were crowned the winners of the Netflix show, which actually wrapped up filming a year ago.
In a video that Netflix released last week to show where the cast members are currently, they showed Gabriel speaking about Hassarati and how he was blindsided by a podcast that Hassarati and Jowsey were on.
Gabriel said he and Hassarati were still talking when she went on the podcast and he later found out that it was titled, "Georgia and Harry Jowsey Fell in Love!?"
On The Viall Files podcast, Hassarati confirmed she and Gabriel had already broken up when she did the podcast with Jowsey. She also said that she and Jowsey did not sleep together the night it was filmed, even though Jowsey claimed otherwise on a podcast.
"I know what happened that day and we [she and Jowsey] did not sleep together," she said.
The reality star continued to explain the timeline of her relationship with Gabriel and said they actually broke up the night the finale was filmed.
Hassarati said she found out Ines Tazi expressed her feelings to Gabriel and when she asked him about it, he lied.
Despite everything that has gone on online over the past week, Hassarati said she regrets going after Gabriel on Instagram stories and that the backlash since has been difficult to deal with.
The reality star also addressed co-star Francesca Farago, who she said told her to pursue Gabriel.
“It was just like her personal vendetta to break me and Dom up and get me off the show because she just could not stand me and it’s sad because I felt so bullied on that show."
Farago has reacted to the podcast episode on her TikTok page and is denying some of what Hassarati said about her.
As for Gabriel, he has expressed many times on social media that he doesn't want to be involved in the drama and wants to move on.
Hassarati agreed on the podcast that she also wants to move on from the drama.
“I’m happy and I shouldn’t have to hide my happiness because of what’s happened. It’s not a part of my life anymore. It was a year ago and I’ve moved on. I wish everyone would do the same.”
She also called Gabriel a great guy and wished him well.
The full season of Perfect Match is available on Netflix.
