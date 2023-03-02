Shayne Blasted Perfect Match's 'Where Are They Now' Update & Fans Are Calling It A 'Waste'
"Do better."
Netflix just released a video update about where the top three Perfect Match couples are now, and it seems like fans are not happy with the results.
The clip revealed that none of the couples are still together, and not only are viewers sounding off about it, but one of the stars of the show is expressing how unhappy he is about the edited video.
The final four episodes of Perfect Matchwere released on February 28 and it's left many people wondering what happened to the cast members since the show was filmed a year ago.
In the video released by Netflix on Thursday, viewers get to hear from Shayne Jansen and Chloe Veitch about their relationship and how it didn't work out.
"It was definitely my fault that the relationship didn't work," Jansen said.
"I had a lot of stress going on with the show. My show [Love Is Blind Season 2] still airing. It was mad chaos when I was back home."
He also noted that it was difficult being so far away from each other after spending two or three weeks together and revealed that the former couple doesn't really keep in touch.
Veitch agreed that she was in a bubble during the show and then things changed when the show was done filming.
Perfect Match Where Are They Now Clip.Netflix | Youtube
Netflix also shared the clips on its various social media accounts, including the Love Is Blind Instagram account where Jansen quickly jumped in to comment.
"Really wish we had the opportunity to speak first instead of this weird edited clip. But par for the course," he wrote.
When a viewer said they wanted to hear from Jansen he replied that they will address the aftermath in his own words, soon.
"And you will and how you should. This screams used car salesman. We both have respect for each other," he replied.
Someone else also commented that Jansen criticizes everything that's posted about the show he signed up for, prompting him to explain that there's a reason for it.
"I’m actually trying to show respect to the people who watched the show. Respectfully I’d like to give them more."
The YouTube video also shared an update from Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati who won Perfect Match.
In it, Gabriel revealed that the relationship ended before they even claimed their vacation prize.
"We were still talking and she had to go do a certain podcast. The podcast came out and the title of the podcast was 'Georgia and Harry Jowsey Fall In Love.' Yeah, I would say I was blindsided," Gabriel said.
We also got to hear from Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow that their engagement was called off.
"If someone's going to blame someone, you can blame me," Sasso said. "I just think, without going into details, things just weren't the way they were supposed to be."
"Me and Joey can never rekindle and never get back together. But it's me and f*cking Joey," Snow added.
"How am I supposed to sit here and look you in the face and say I don't ever see myself getting back with the man I almost spent the rest of my life with?"
Based on the reactions to the Instagram post of the video, it looks like fans are upset that no one truly found love on the show.
"So basically the whole thing was a waste of our time," one person wrote and several people agreed with them.
"I’m telling everyone I know the outcome so they don’t waste their time," another commenter added.
"It was all for the entertainment," wrote another user. "Do better at the casting if the real goal is helping people find their match."
"None of the relationships worked. Shocker," added someone else. "Netflix, please don't do this again."
The entire season of Perfect Match is available on Netflix.