The Mom Of 'Love Is Blind' Alum Bartise's Baby Has Been Revealed, According To Reports
Fans have been speculating about her for days.
Love Is Blind fans have been questioning the identity of Season 3's Bartise Bowden's baby mama, and now several outlets are identifying who she is.
Both Page Six and US Weekly reported that baby Aiden's mom is a 25-year-old woman named Olivia Gross of Texas.
US Weekly reports that Bowden filed court documents in relation to his baby boy, who was born in December 2022. The outlet notes that Gross was listed as the baby's mother in the documents.
Life & Style has also reported on Gross being the mother of Bowden's child.
Neither Bowden nor Gross has confirmed the reports and the Texas woman has also made her social media accounts private.
The Perfect Match star surprised a lot of fans and his former Netflix co-stars when he revealed on Instagram that he was a dad last Friday.
"Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," he wrote in his post.
On Monday, the reality star posted a TikTok video showing him celebrating Aiden's first Easter.
Bowden became well known in the Netflix reality world after appearing on Love Is Blind Season 3 where he got engaged to Nancy Rodriguez. The couple ended their relationship at the altar.
The 27-year-old reality star then appeared on the Netflix show Perfect Match where he made it all the way to the finale with Too Hot To Handle's Izzy Fairthorne. They too ended their relationship after the show.
Due to his multiple Netflix appearances, many people became confused about the timeline after Bowden shared his baby news.
Perfect Match was reportedly filmed in March 2022 and Bowden's baby arrived in December 2022, so the timing is definitely tight.
Many LIB fans then began playing detective on TikTok trying to find out who Aiden's mom is.
Again, Bowden has not revealed many details about his baby boy and the child's mother so fans will have to be patient!
Perhaps further information will be revealed at the Season 4 reunion special that is airing on Netflix on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.