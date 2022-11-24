Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
permanent bracelets

7 Ontario Jewelry Stores That Sell Permanent Bracelets Just Like In 'Love Is Blind'

There's no unclasping these.♾

Ottawa Staff Writer
Welding a bracelet chain on a wrist. Right: Two hands with matching permanent bracelets.

Welding a bracelet chain on a wrist. Right: Two hands with matching permanent bracelets.

Black Line Studios, @acquasalon.co and @notyourmothersjewellery | Instagram

If you're looking for a unique and fashionable way to say "forever", you can get permanent bracelets zapped onto your wrist in Ontario.

Forever bracelets are actually welded onto one's wrist so there’s no unclasping these pieces of jewelry. You may have seen them featured in Netflix's hit reality show Love is Blind, but hopefully these beautiful chains will last on your wrist far longer than Nancy and Bartise's relationship.

Here are seven jewelry stores in Ontario where you can get permanent bracelets with your favourite person. Don't forget to set up an appointment first.

Leah Alexandra Jewelry

Price: $75+ per chain

Address: 188 University Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can choose between a 14k gold or a sterling silver chain for the ultimate friendship bracelet. There are a variety of chain styles to choose from and get welded onto your wrist at the store's Spark Studio.

Website

Magpie Jewellery

Price: $30 zapping fee, $5+ per inch

Address: 50 Rideau St. Unit 220A & 430 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can add sparkle to your every day at Ottawa's only permanent bracelet studio. You'll pick your chain style and type, have it fitted, get zapped and it's yours forever.

Website

Made You Look Jewellery

Price: $35+ welding fee, $5+ per inch

Address: 1338 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Once you make your appointment you can choose your chain and weld it on for a fun, timeless look. The jewelry store has sterling silver, 14k gold, 10k gold, rose gold and gold-filled chain options.

Website

Fonthill Jewellers

Price: $75+ per bracelet, $25 per charm

Address: 160 Hwy. 20 E, Fonthill, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can be forever linked with someone you love and have a beautiful chain bracelet welded onto your wrist. There are a variety of chains to choose from and you can have a charm added on for some extra sparkle.

Website

Bluboho 

@bluboho#permanentbracelets are officially launched at our #yongestreet location! stay tuned for more information on booking your appt to get #zapped♬ Good Day - Nappy Roots

Price: $198+ per chain

Address: 2616 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This jewelry store refers to the permanent bracelets it offers as "linked" bracelets and you can have one welded on for a sleek, claspless look. The chains are 14k gold and, like the rest of the store's gold jewelry, are ethically made in Canada.

Website

Not Your Mother's Jewellery

Price: $99+ per bracelet

Address: 75 King St. S., Waterloo, ON

Why You Need To Go: A solid gold chain can be forever fused to your wrist, ankle or neck and you're able to make it even more personalized by adding a dangly chain. Chain links are all 10 or 14k gold.

Website

The Blumz at Black Line Studio

Measuring a permanent bracelet chain on a woman's wrist.

Measuring a permanent bracelet chain on a woman's wrist.

Black Line Studios

Price: $100+ per bracelet

Address: 83 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Blumz is a luxury jewelry and piercing store that will be opening a new location on King Street West in the new year. In the meantime, it's offering appointments for permanent bracelets out of Black Line Studio tattoo parlour. You'll pick a style in yellow or white gold and can choose to add on a charm.

Website

From Your Site Articles
    Megan Johnson
    Ottawa Staff Writer
    Megan Johnson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on new netflix shows in Canada and things to do in Ottawa. She is based in Ottawa, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...