7 Ontario Jewelry Stores That Sell Permanent Bracelets Just Like In 'Love Is Blind'
There's no unclasping these.♾
If you're looking for a unique and fashionable way to say "forever", you can get permanent bracelets zapped onto your wrist in Ontario.
Forever bracelets are actually welded onto one's wrist so there’s no unclasping these pieces of jewelry. You may have seen them featured in Netflix's hit reality show Love is Blind, but hopefully these beautiful chains will last on your wrist far longer than Nancy and Bartise's relationship.
Here are seven jewelry stores in Ontario where you can get permanent bracelets with your favourite person. Don't forget to set up an appointment first.
Leah Alexandra Jewelry
Price: $75+ per chain
Address: 188 University Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can choose between a 14k gold or a sterling silver chain for the ultimate friendship bracelet. There are a variety of chain styles to choose from and get welded onto your wrist at the store's Spark Studio.
Magpie Jewellery
Price: $30 zapping fee, $5+ per inch
Address: 50 Rideau St. Unit 220A & 430 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can add sparkle to your every day at Ottawa's only permanent bracelet studio. You'll pick your chain style and type, have it fitted, get zapped and it's yours forever.
Made You Look Jewellery
Price: $35+ welding fee, $5+ per inch
Address: 1338 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Once you make your appointment you can choose your chain and weld it on for a fun, timeless look. The jewelry store has sterling silver, 14k gold, 10k gold, rose gold and gold-filled chain options.
Fonthill Jewellers
Price: $75+ per bracelet, $25 per charm
Address: 160 Hwy. 20 E, Fonthill, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can be forever linked with someone you love and have a beautiful chain bracelet welded onto your wrist. There are a variety of chains to choose from and you can have a charm added on for some extra sparkle.
Bluboho
@bluboho#permanentbracelets are officially launched at our #yongestreet location! stay tuned for more information on booking your appt to get #zapped♬ Good Day - Nappy Roots
Price: $198+ per chain
Address: 2616 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This jewelry store refers to the permanent bracelets it offers as "linked" bracelets and you can have one welded on for a sleek, claspless look. The chains are 14k gold and, like the rest of the store's gold jewelry, are ethically made in Canada.
Not Your Mother's Jewellery
Price: $99+ per bracelet
Address: 75 King St. S., Waterloo, ON
Why You Need To Go: A solid gold chain can be forever fused to your wrist, ankle or neck and you're able to make it even more personalized by adding a dangly chain. Chain links are all 10 or 14k gold.
The Blumz at Black Line Studio
Measuring a permanent bracelet chain on a woman's wrist.
Price: $100+ per bracelet
Address: 83 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Blumz is a luxury jewelry and piercing store that will be opening a new location on King Street West in the new year. In the meantime, it's offering appointments for permanent bracelets out of Black Line Studio tattoo parlour. You'll pick a style in yellow or white gold and can choose to add on a charm.