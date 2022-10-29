Ontario TikToker Who Makes Jewelry From Semen & Breastmilk Is Going Viral (VIDEO)
It's called Jizzy Jewelry and it's a real thing.
A TikToker is going viral after selling jewelry made from human "material," meaning ashes, breast milk, and even semen.
Amanda Booth, a 33-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, is the founder of Trinkets By Amanda. She told Narcity that, at first, her jewelry-making business revolved around creating earrings using clay. However, after a few client requests, that model quickly turned into something completely different, which she now calls her "Jizzy Jewelry" line.
The first semen jewelry Amanda made was from her husband's materials. She posted the video on TikTok, which got over 6.1 million views.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
How did it all start?
Booth said this all started in March 2021, when jewelry-making was a form of therapy that "saved" her life. She calls this process a "happy accident."
Using human materials started when her friend asked Booth to put her son's ashes into a jewelry set after she lost him in a car accident. And Amanda "never said no."
From that point on, the client requests grew and widely differed. Eventually, someone asked Booth to incorporate breast milk, and when she posted a video of it last November, it "blew up."
At that point, her 10 to 20 orders per week turned into 100, and it became her full-time job. Even her husband quit his then-employment to help support Amanda and her business.
As many people have not been accepting of her business model, some have gone as far as to call her "a Satanist," she said.
Nevertheless, those in favour of her craft have sent requests involving "umbilical cords, placenta and hair, fur," but, it got fascinating when someone asked for semen jewelry.
"At first, I was like, super offended because I was doing like a really beautiful breast milk piece in that video," she said. "But it kind of became the joke of the office. And one day, I just happened to post that joke on Facebook and ended up getting serious requests for it."
"Just like everything else in my business, I just decided that I wasn't going to say no. And I guess the rest is kind of history," Booth added.
How does the process work?
There are different ways to request jewelry from Booth's business. Customers can either visit her website and pick from a few designs or arrange a consult and discuss the other ideas they might have in mind — making it a little more personalized.
And contrary to what you might think, the process does not include any machinery. In fact, she created a special concotion she calls a "trade secret," which they use to mix with the liquid materials to let it dry, before grinding it into a powder. The material is then added to translucent clay and used to sculpt the pieces.
Typically, the artist doesn't need much material to work with for a piece of jewelry: as in no more than 10 to 20 millilitres of breastmilk or just under two teaspoons of semen.
The most popular piece, the Jizzy Jewelry, comes in the form of a pearl, and starts at $110, but prices vary depending on her clientele's desires.
Why?
Some of you may ask, "why would anyone want this?" Well, the reasons vary from case to case, but some are pretty heartwarming.
The artist said that some couples want to find a way to represent the passion and intimacy of their relationship, while others are part of kink communities.
Some people buy this as a discectomy gift, and others just for fun.
"We even get people who want something to represent their fertility journey for those couples that have struggled with fertility," the business owner added.
Final thoughts
Amanda was never a jewelry maker, she worked in retail before finding this passion.
Despite all the haters on the Internet, the creator shared with Narcity that she is a mother of three and prides herself in showing them that she is doing something she loves.
"Putting a lot of time, passion and energy into something that makes, you know, other people feel good" is something she is proud of sharing with her children, regardless of the materials she works with.
"I am an open-minded artist, who really prides herself in being that comfortable, judgment-free space where people can come with all sorts of requests or whatever requests and feel heard," she concluded.