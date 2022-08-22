A 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Reunion Is Coming To Netflix & We Need The Divorce Details ASAP
It looks chaotic AF.
When two Love Is Blind couples break up within days of each other, it's only natural that fans would have questions about it.
Now, Netflix seems ready to provide the answers.
The streamer just announced a new After the Altar reunion special featuring much of the Season 2 cast, and it looks absolutely chaotic in all the best ways.
Netflix dropped the announcement trailer on Monday afternoon, after a week in which the only Season 2 couples to say "I do" ended things with each other.
Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their news last Wednesday, while Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce from Nick Thompson last Monday.
Now — whether by chance or design — Netflix is here to show us what went down.
The special promises to catch fans up on some of the biggest developments since Season 2 wrapped, including Deepti Vempati's budding romance with Kyle Abrams, more details about how Natalie Lee and Shayne Jensen fell apart and — of course — the beginning of the end of Jarrette and Iyanna.
"Marriage is not easy," Jones says in the trailer. "If anybody tries to tell you it is, it's a lie."
We're obviously eager to get all the tea on Jones/McNeely and Ruhl/Thompson, but we're also eager to see what's been happening with Abrams and Vempati. He confessed at the last reunion that he should've proposed to her in the first place, and it looks like there's still a chance for two of these contestants to find love thanks to the show.
Abrams spent several months teasing his social media followers about a potential relationship with Vempati, but the pair never quite came out and said they were an item.
We don't know if they're still together and all photos of her have vanished from his Instagram, but maybe this will clear it up. Vempati does still have one sponsored post with Abrams on her Instagram from May.
The trailer shows everyone from the original set of engaged couples — even Shake Chatterjee, who got absolutely roasted by the other contestants in the first reunion.
Drama aside, the cast of the show seems to hang out a lot, and several of them took photos together at Lollapalooza earlier this month.
We can't predict everything, but we're pretty sure this is going to be chaotic AF in all the best ways.
After The Altar Season 2 premieres September 16.