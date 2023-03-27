Diplo Shared His 7 Favorite Spots In South Florida & Here's Where You Can Find Him
He was in town for Miami Music Week.
Diplo is a famous DJ who is no stranger to South Florida. He was back in town this weekend for Miami Music Week and was asked all of the favorite places he visits when comes to his home state.
From cafés to gyms and even his favorite place to people watch, the artist answered every one of viral content creator Isaac Hindin Miller's (@isaaclikes_) "best of" questions without hesitation.
The star is originally from Fort Lauderdale, FL and he gave away all of the spots you can run into him during his next visit home.
Kendall is his favorite neighborhood.
When asked about his favorite neighborhood, he responded Kendall because all the girls that show up at his parties are from Kendall. This created a laugh in the comment section.
So many followers replied, "this man really said Kendall," and, "are you sure their names weren't Kendall vs. from Kendall?"
However, the locals from Kendall were proud to represent their neighborhood.
Mandolin is his favorite restaurant.
Mandolin is an Aegean bistro that feels as though you stepped into Greece without a plane ride. The white building with blue accents and colorful flowers resembles a picturesque scenery that will transport you overseas.
They have anything from greek salads and chicken kababs to pita and tzatziki dip.
Pura Vida is his favorite cafe.
Pura Vida is a cafe that has stores across South Florida. They have breakfast all day, superfood smoothies and even açaí bowls to rejuvenate your body after a night out, which Diplo might need after a long weekend of performing.
Their newest location opens up on March 31 in Miami Shores. Currently, they have open restaurants in Miami Beach all the way up to downtown Fort Lauderdale.
His favorite hotels: The One Hotel or the Faena.
Diplo recommends 1 Hotel South Beach for the gym, but if you want the full luxurious experience, he recommends going to the Faena hotel.
The 1 Hotel has a state-of-the-art workout center called Anatomy, where you can do group classes, personal training or even get your own membership.
The Faena Hotel is known for its spa, world-class dining and entertainment centers. They also have a top-of-the-line interior design that will make you feel like a million bucks.
Medium Cool is his favorite nightclub to play at.
Medium Cool is a fairly new spot on Collins Ave. It's a cocktail lounge that's open from Wednesday-Saturdays at 6 pm.
Their specialty cocktails range from $16-23. Aside from live DJ performances, they also have jazz nights on Fridays.
E11even is his best recommendation for visitors to go to when in Miami.
E11even is a staple nightclub in Miami that's extremely popular amongst celebrities.
"What an experience," Diplo said.
It's such a household name in the Magic City, they have tons of franchises, such as their newest restaurant/lounge, Giselle, as well as their vodka brand. The bottle girls at the venue have even become its own exclusive name, the "angels."
His best place for people watching is the Fort Lauderdale Airport.
While Florida airports do not disappoint when it comes to wild situations, Diplo says this is his favorite place to people-watch.
You'll see visitors and residents from all walks of life, and, especially during Miami Music Week, you probably could have spotted those going to see the shows in their extravagant outfits.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.