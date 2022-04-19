NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

love is blind

'Love Is Blind' Stars Kyle & Deepti Are Giving Us 'Couple' Vibes With Their Coachella Pics

They looked pretty cozy for two "friends."

Global Staff Writer
'Love is Blind' star Deepti Vempati. Right: Kyle Abrams.

Deepti Vempati. Right: Kyle Abrams.

@lifewithdeeps | Instagram, @kyleabrams10 | Instagram

Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams may be giving things a shot after all.

The two Love Is Blind contestants were seen hanging out at the Neon Party during Coachella 2022 over the weekend and posed together for some photos along with Bachelor couple Katie Thurston and John Hersey.

Vempati and Abrams have been teasing a potential relationship for months, and while they haven't come out to clearly address their relationship status, they do seem to be spending a lot of time together.

Thurston posted the pic, where Deepti and Kyle are hugging and slightly touching hands.

"Okay does this mean @lifewithdeeps and @kyleabrams10 are finally admitting they are together?!?!" one fan wrote in the comments.

Rumors of the two have been flying since the Love Is Blind reunion, when Abrams confessed that he really liked Vempati and that he regretted not proposing to her, instead of Shaina Hurley.

"I mean, I love her so much. She's the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me," he said. "That's my biggest regret. I'm sorry. ... I love her. She's the best," he said in the reunion, and people have been trying to figure out their status since then.

Vempati and Abrams have been seen numerous times on outings since the show wrapped, and last week, TMZ reported that a photographer questioned them about their relationship while they left a restaurant in West Hollywood together.

When asked if they are dating, Kyle replied with, "great question," reports the outlet.

In March, Vempati spoke to Elite Daily and confirmed that she and Abrams are indeed "figuring it out," though we still don't know exactly what that means.

While the answer is still up in the air, the two continue to leave flirty comments on each other's social media and tease viewers with TikTok videos.

Last week, for instance, Abrams posted a TikTok in which a brown-skinned woman hands him a drink from off camera.

@kyleabrams10

And then I gain weight…#happinessbeginstour #coffeeaddict #moodboost #eatmyfeelings

"This Deepti soft launch is everything," one of the top comments read.

"Why are we even pretending that Deepti didn't just pass you that smoothie," another wrote.

