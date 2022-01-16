Trending Tags

9 Netflix Shows To Watch If You Can't Wait For The Next Season Of Too Hot To Handle

Season 3 drops on January 19!

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Netflix Shows To Watch If You Can't Wait For The Next Season Of Too Hot To Handle
Are you a fan of Too Hot To Handle and looking forward to the January release of season three? If another week feels like too long to wait there are other binge-worthy reality shows on Netflix.

You can always watch a movie or new sitcom, but let's face it, we're here for the drama!

Twenty Somethings

Rating: 5.9/10

Why You Need To Watch It: You've never seen a more wholesome and frankly, real, reality show. It's still full of twists and emotions that you won't see coming. Eight people in their twenties move in together in Austin, Texas where they are looking for love, jobs and a fresh start.

Queer Eye: Season 6

Rating: 8.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Yeehaw, we're in Texas baby. You'll likely need tissues as the fab five are back and changing lives by going deeper than just wardrobe and hair changes... but there's that too. There's a new cast of people in need of some TLC.

Too Hot To Handle: Brazil

Rating: 5.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: If you truly can't wait to watch beautiful people try not to sleep together for a chance to win it big, watch the Brazil edition of Too Hot To Handle. It's just as sexy, and who needs to know what they're saying anyway. Don't worry, there are always subtitles.

Hype House

Rating: 2.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Newly released this month, you can follow the lives of the world's biggest social media stars. You're welcomed into the Hype House, where content creators live together, film together and create a little bit of drama. Is being rich and famous all it's cracked up to be?

Rupaul's Drag Race: Season 13

Rating: 8.4/10

Why You Need To Watch It: 13 new queens are here to strut their stuff and slay as Rupaul searches for the next drag superstar. It is newly available on Netflix this month.

Single's Inferno

Rating: 7.4/10

Why You Need To Watch It: From Netflix Asia, they are stranded on two islands, unaware of each others' backgrounds and they're looking for love. If you're able to get to Paradise you can reveal more of yourself and live in luxury for a brief time.

The Circle: Season 3

Rating: 7.3/10

Why You Need To Watch It: It's all about how you're perceived online. In a world where people don't know the real you, what would you do to win a cash prize? New alliances form as players try to be the top influencer and win the game.

Love Is Blind

Rating: 6.1/10

Why You Need To Watch It: They want to be loved for their personality not their looks, so they start dating and even get engaged without seeing the other person's face. Reunion episodes were added to season one, and there's a familiar face you'll recognize from Too Hot To Handle! Season two is coming on February 11, 2022.

Love On The Spectrum

Rating: 8.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Young adults on the Autism spectrum navigate the world of dating as they search for love.

