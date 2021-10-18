A 'Squid Game' Challenge Is Happening At A Toronto Gym & You Can Compete To Win
The games are kept a complete secret.
Netflix's hit show Squid Game has been inspiring food, songs and more ever since it premiered, and now you can actually join in the challenges.
Starting November 6, Toronto gym Fit Factory Fitness is hosting a six-week Squid Game Challenge at its Midtown location.
The challenge involves six games similar to those seen in the show, without the life-or-death stakes, of course. Each game will have high-intensity aspects added to it so you can get a major workout while competing.
Just like in the show, the challenges are kept a secret until right before they begin. The trainer and host will even be dressed in the soldier and front man masks, so you'll feel like you've stepped into an episode.
There's also a secret prize awarded at the end, and the remaining players will receive their own special outfits to wear as they compete in the final game.
The challenge is open to members and anyone who is part of the 30-day trial. If you think you have what it takes, you can sign up on the app, website or in the gym.
Fit Factory Fitness 'Squid Game' Challenge
Price: Included in membership or 30-day trial
When: Weekends, November 6 - December 12, 2021
Address: 161 Eglinton Ave. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Compete in Squid Game-inspired challenges to win a prize at this gym.
