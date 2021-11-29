Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do

A Taylor Swift Dance Party Is Coming To A Toronto Club & 2 Nights Have Already Sold Out

Clubbing to Taylor Swift's music sounds pretty RED hot rn.

A Taylor Swift Dance Party Is Coming To A Toronto Club & Two Nights Have Already Sold Out
@taylorswift | Instagram, Ken Macdougall | Dreamstime

Calling all Swifties, you already dance to Taylor's albums in your room, and now you can jam out in a club with your BFFs.

Toronto is getting two nights of a holiday-themed "Tis The Damn Season: Taylor Swift Dance Party."

The two nights have already sold out but a third night with a yet-to-be-disclosed theme is already in the works.

Taylor Swift recently released her re-recorded version of Red (Taylor's Version) and clubs across North America have been hosting Taylor Swift nights.

Avish Sood, one of the event's organizers, says they were inspired by seeing other Swift parties on social media and wanted to bring it to Toronto with a charitable holiday twist.

The proceeds for the first two nights will be going to The Daily Bread Food Bank and Sood says "the reaction has been crazy."

The tickets for the first two nights have already raised over $13,000 for charity with the second night selling out in two minutes on Monday at midnight.

@carowhelan

Taylor Swift Dance Party 🧣#swifttok #taylorswift #alltoowell #nyc #taylorswiftchallenge #jakegyllenhaal

Toronto's first taste of the fun will be on December 17 and attendees can expect Swift-inspired decor, drinks and of course music.

The event will start at Call Her Juliet at 8 p.m. and move over to Arcane after 11 p.m. The second night will be on December 26 and go from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Arcane.

The first two nights have already sold out but due to the high demand, organizers say they will be having a third night for all of the Toronto Swifties who have yet to score a ticket.

Tickets and a date for the third evening have yet to be released, but Sood says they are looking for a bigger venue to host all of Toronto's Swifties in January or February.

From Your Site Articles

Nina Dobrev Got The Sweetest Gift From Taylor Swift & Totally Fangirled Over Her Pal (PHOTO)

Things we love to see: women supporting women.

@nina | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

The new recording of Taylor Swift's Red album is the gift that keeps on giving, and in Nina Dobrev's case, she got a literal gift.

The Canadian celeb took to her Instagram story to share a pretty clip of herself undoing a box (which was red, of course!) from her friend Swift.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Says 'Red Notice' Broke Records & He Gave A Cheeky Shoutout To Taylor Swift

It might be the last we see of him for a while, though.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

Netflix's Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot premiered on the streaming platform recently, and it broke a pretty hefty record.

The Canadian celeb took to Twitter to announce that the flick had the biggest ever opening day for a film on the streaming platform, while thanking the team and giving a little shoutout to his and Blake Lively's pal Taylor Swift.

Keep Reading Show less

Taylor Swift Made A Music Video With Blake Lively & The Teaser Trailer Is So Mysterious (VIDEO)

Red velvet cake, anyone?

@blakelively | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

Talk about an iconic duo! Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have teamed up to make a music video for the track "I Bet You Think About Me," but the teaser trailer leaves way more questions than it answers.

On Sunday, November 14, both Swift and Lively shared the same short clip to their social media accounts, indicating that a special project had been completed between them.

Keep Reading Show less

Taylor Swift's Version Of 'Red' Is Out Now & The Memes Are As Good As The Music

Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, maybe skip this one.

@taylorswift | Instagram, Sbukley | Dreamstime

Happy Red day, everybody! Taylor Swift just released her re-recorded version of the iconic 2012 album, and the internet is really going wild over it.

With 30 tracks and a 15-minute short film, there really was so much to use for Twitter content and users did not let it all go to waste. So if you've got a Taylor Swift Starbucks drink with you, take a sip and enjoy the tea.

Keep Reading Show less