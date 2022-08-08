A Taylor Swift Dance Party Is Coming To Toronto This Month With $2 Drinks & Free Tickets
Swifties secure your next night out! 💄
If you've been having a Cruel Summer or already got "Augusted" this month, don't worry, good things are around the corner.
A Taylor Swift dance party is coming to Toronto this weekend, and you and all of your Swiftie BFFs, can blow off some steam for free if you act fast and secure a ticket – while they're still available.
TSwiftDanceParty Canada is hosting the event at Rebel on Saturday, August 13, from 9 p.m to 10:30 p.m.
The dance party will be the largest TSwiftDanceParty event yet, with 4,000 plus fans in attendance. There will also be $2 drinks, thanks to Smirnoff, and the first 150 guests will receive gift bags.
Attendees will be able to dance along and sing their hearts out to Taylor Swift's discography and enjoy "giant Jake Gyllenhaal heads" floating around the club, fun T-Swift-inspired decor, confetti, sparklers and more.
Proceeds from the event will be going to charity, so while you sing at the top of your lungs about your ex, you'll actually be doing a charitable deed.
TSwiftDanceParty Canada has raised "$55,000 so far for charities including the Daily Bread Food Bank, Canadian Cancer Society, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, UNICEF and Planned Parenthood," according to a press release.
Taylor Swift dance parties are taking place across Canada this summer, and tickets are still available "for events in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Saskatoon, St. John's and Thunder Bay."
Previous TSwiftDanceParty events in Toronto sold out, so you'll want to nab your tickets sooner rather than later.
To secure a spot for this Saturday, you can head over to TSwiftDanceParty's Instagram account to grab the daily presale code to unlock tickets!
(The August 8 code is "Tswift").
TSwiftDanceParty
Price: Free
When: August 13, 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Address: First Floor, 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To jam out to Taylor Swift's hits for free and enjoy $2 drinks!