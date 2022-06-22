NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

calgary stampede 2022

A Taylor Swift Dance Party Is Coming To Calgary & It's Going To Have A Country Twist

It's Calgary Stampede (Taylor's Version).

Calgary Staff Writer
Taylor Swift. Right: The Calgary Tower

Fabio Diena | Dreamstime, Benkrut | Dreamstime

Calgary Swifties, listen up! Dust off your cowboy boots as a dance party in honour of Taylor Swift is heading to the city next month and this one is going to have a country twist.

The "It's a Cruel Summer edition" of the Taylor Swift Dance Party is heading to Cowtown just in time for the Calgary Stampede and you're going to want to grab your best Swiftie pals for this one.

The dance parties have become a bit of a sensation on TikTok but finally, it's Calgary's turn and it's going to be a good one.

Taking place on July 9 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., this party will be playing all of your favourite Swift songs but it's also going to be a celebration of OG country Taylor. It is Stampede after all!

Although there's no dress code, western wear is definitely encouraged!

You'll be able to dance the evening away to back-to-back Taylor tunes and like any good party, you can count on there being some other fun surprises in store too.

Tickets are selling out quickly so if this sounds like your dream party, run don't walk.

As it's a daytime party, there's still a whole night ahead where you can enjoy the rest of the Stampede festivities taking place around the city including performances at Stampede Park and grabbing some wild snacks at the midway.

Taylor Swift Dance Party

Price: Tickets from $27.54 per person.

When: July 9, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: The Back Alley, 4630 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can dance evening away to OG country Taylor tunes at this special Calgary Stampede edition Taylor Swift Dance Party.

