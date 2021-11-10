7 Ontario Winter Date Ideas That Are Perfect If You Love Holiday Magic
It's the most romantic time of the year! 💖
'Tis the season to meet under the mistletoe. Here are seven Ontario winter date ideas perfect for any couple who loves all the magic the holiday season brings.
Instead of watching another Hallmark Christmas movie, you can make it a winter to remember by spending quality time with your special person. It is time to shake things up instead of the typical dinner out or Netflix marathon.
Here are some easy date ideas you'll want to try for yourself:
A Country Christmas
Price: $24 per person
When: December 4 - 19, 2021
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The two of you can take a photo together in front of the wall of presents, go on a wagon ride, explore the mazes and eat some festive treats.
Winter Festival Of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 13, 2021 - February 21, 2022
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a romantic date next to millions of twinkling lights.
Holiday Magic At Blue Mountain Village
Price: Free
When: November 19, 2021 - January 2, 2022
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Blue Mountain Village will be decorated with garlands and lights, and you can explore a sparkling 1-kilometre illuminated trail.
Gift Of Lights
Price: $25+ per vehicle
When: November 13, 2021 - January 9, 2022
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Instead of freezing outside, you can stay in your vehicle and drive past two tunnels of lights and over 300 animated illuminated displays.
Niemi’s Outdoor Christmas Market
Price: $14.99+ per person
When: November 12 - December 22, 2021
Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this charming Christmas market, you can sip hot chocolate under the glowing lights and shop for gifts for everyone on your list. You can also book a private bonfire experience where you can roast s'mores together.
Miracle Toronto
Price: 💸💸
When: November 25 - December 26, 2021
Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can head to this bar where you can try some incredible Christmas-themed cocktails.
Clow's Christmas Trail
Price: $10 per adult
When: December 3 - 28, 2021
Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: The magical 1.5-kilometre trail will make you feel like you are at the North Pole as you walk past Santa's workshop and other Chrismas themed displays.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.