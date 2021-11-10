Trending Tags

7 Ontario Winter Date Ideas That Are Perfect If You Love Holiday Magic

It's the most romantic time of the year! 💖

7 Ontario Winter Date Ideas That Are Perfect If You Love Holiday Magic
@phanieeeyak | Instagram, @deep.dhaliwal__ | Instagram

'Tis the season to meet under the mistletoe. Here are seven Ontario winter date ideas perfect for any couple who loves all the magic the holiday season brings.

Instead of watching another Hallmark Christmas movie, you can make it a winter to remember by spending quality time with your special person. It is time to shake things up instead of the typical dinner out or Netflix marathon.

Here are some easy date ideas you'll want to try for yourself:

A Country Christmas

Price: $24 per person

When: December 4 - 19, 2021

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The two of you can take a photo together in front of the wall of presents, go on a wagon ride, explore the mazes and eat some festive treats.

Website

Winter Festival Of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 13, 2021 - February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a romantic date next to millions of twinkling lights.

Website

Holiday Magic At Blue Mountain Village

Price: Free

When: November 19, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Blue Mountain Village will be decorated with garlands and lights, and you can explore a sparkling 1-kilometre illuminated trail.

Website

Gift Of Lights

Price: $25+ per vehicle

When: November 13, 2021 - January 9, 2022

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: Instead of freezing outside, you can stay in your vehicle and drive past two tunnels of lights and over 300 animated illuminated displays.

Website

Niemi’s Outdoor Christmas Market

Price: $14.99+ per person

When: November 12 - December 22, 2021

Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this charming Christmas market, you can sip hot chocolate under the glowing lights and shop for gifts for everyone on your list. You can also book a private bonfire experience where you can roast s'mores together.

Website

Miracle Toronto

Price: 💸💸

When: November 25 - December 26, 2021

Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can head to this bar where you can try some incredible Christmas-themed cocktails.

Website

Clow's Christmas Trail

Price: $10 per adult

When: December 3 - 28, 2021

Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: The magical 1.5-kilometre trail will make you feel like you are at the North Pole as you walk past Santa's workshop and other Chrismas themed displays.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

