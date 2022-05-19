There's A Bus That'll Take You From Toronto To NYC For Cheap & Students Get A Discount
Another one rides the bus.
Some say that New York City is basically a much bigger version of Toronto so that only means Torontonians would fit in, right?
More and more trips from Toronto to the border state are gaining popularity as the summer months come close, and COVID-19 leaves the people far behind, hopefully.
Trailways is an affordable North American bus company offering bus routes from downtown Toronto to the heart of New York City for as cheap as $75 per ticket on a student rate.
And while prices vary, the cost of a regular ticket can be as low as $92 and range according to the dates and times you wish to travel.
Buses depart from Toronto's Union Bus Terminal and take you to Port Authority on 625 8th Ave in New York, right by Times Square.
So, the company told Narcity that "after a year's worth of rigorous studying, many students will look to relieve the pent-up stress by venturing to new cities and regions, offering the chance to sight-see, explore, and make the most of their summer months of freedom."
And Trailways says they realize that travelling for students could be quite expensive, especially with these crazy gas prices, so they are "offering affordable bus routes to New York so students will have more money to spend wherever they're going."
For the discounted $75 per ticket, the Trailways rider can "dependable transportation with reclinable seats, Wi-Fi, power outlets, restrooms, air conditioning, and more."
So, if you were planning to hit up the NYC Pride Parade or Tribeca Film Festival in June or the New York Fashion Week in September, then maybe there's a convenient and affordable seat on the bus for you.
Whether it's a bus you choose to ride or take a plane across the border, this summer is already filled with so many affordable and adventurous travel options.