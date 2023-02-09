Ontario Is Getting A New Bus Service To The US With Free Wifi & You Can Travel For $45
There are four daily trips. 🧳
Pack those bags! There's a new way to travel between the United States and Ontario and it won't cost you your pay cheque. Trailways just announced a new bus service that takes you to and from Michigan and Ontario with trips starting at $45.
Trailways, a bus service offering "city-to-city travel across North America" will be launching trips between Detroit, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario starting on April 5, 2023.
According to a press release, the route was "abandoned by other transportation providers during the COVID pandemic" and travellers will be able to take advantage of this route again for the first time since 2021.
"We are incredibly excited to bring Trailways' affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly service to Ontario and Michigan," said Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.com.
"This service marks our second route from Toronto and our first entry into Detroit, the 'Motor City', something we are particularly excited about."
There will be four trips offered daily and travellers from Detroit will be able to reach London, Chatham, Windsor, and Toronto. Those departing from Toronto can travel directly to Detroit as well as cities like London, Chatham, and Windsor once the service is fully launched.
There will also be connections so Ontario travellers can continue on to other US cities like Chicago.
The route will be operated by low-emission motor coaches complete with free WiFi, onboard washrooms, and special seating for travellers with disabilities.
Last year, Trailways introduced a daily bus service between Toronto and New York City. Tickets for the Ontario / Michigan route start at $45 per person and will be available online.
