GO Transit Is Getting A New Bus Route & Weekend Train Service Starting This Spring
Travelling is about to get easier!
Good news for travellers! GO Transit is introducing some new ways to travel to and from Toronto this spring and it could make your commutes a lot smoother.
Metrolinx is in the midst of "transforming its bus network to provide more frequent trips on core bus routes for customers and better connect them to major destinations" has a "number of service enhancements" beginning in April.
On March 24, 2023, the public transit service announced that it is introducing new weekend buses as well as new weekend GO train starting April 8.
The GO Train will service the Kitchener Line and will run hourly in both directions between Mount Pleasant GO and Union Station.
The first eastbound trip will leave from Mount Pleasant GO at 7:49 a.m. on weekends and the final trip will leave from at 10:49 p.m. As for westbound trips, the first train will depart from Union Station at 8:51 a.m. with the last one leaving at 11:51 p.m.
The rail service will replace the weekend GO Bus route 31 but it will not stop at Etobicoke North GO station so be sure to plan your route ahead of time.
In addition to the new train service, GO Transit is launching new weekend GO Buses with stops in Waterloo, Kitchener, and Guelph. The buses "will seamlessly connect with GO Trains at Mount Pleasant and Bramalea GO Stations."
A brand new bus route is being introduced April 8 as well. The Waterloo to Hamilton route 17 will offer weekday service from Waterloo to Hamilton via Kitchener and Guelph.
It will "reduce current travel times between Hamilton and Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph by more than an hour in each direction" so you can save some major time on your commute.
The bus will run hourly in both directions with stops at "three GO Train stations, the ION LRT and four universities – Waterloo, Laurier, Guelph and McMaster."
If you live along one of these routes or plan on doing some weekend travelling then these changes could make your life easier.