Ontario Is Expanding Its GO Train Service & Here's Where It Plans To Stop
The government hopes it will help reduce gridlock.
On Thursday, the Ontario government announced that the Confederation GO station in Hamilton will begin construction in the fall. The transit project aims to reduce gridlock and connect more people to their jobs, housing and transit over the next three years.
Premier Doug Ford said in a press conference in Hamilton that the new station will connect people to the GO Train network. The service will offer two-way all-day service along the Lakeshore West line.
The GO train station will be located near the intersection of the QEW and Centennial Parkway North in Hamilton.
Concept map for the stationMetrolinx
It's worth noting that this site has already been serving people in Hamilton since 2019 for GO Bus Route 12. The route connects "Confederation GO with Burlington GO Station and Dundas Street & Highway 407 park and ride lot to the west, and Grimsby, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls to the east," Metrolinx stated.
"Building the new Confederation GO station will make it easier for Hamilton commuters to access transit and boost economic growth. Our government is getting it done and delivering the convenient transit options that people deserve," Ford said in a press release.
Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney told reporters at the press conference that construction for the project is set to start "this fall" and will be completed by 2025. The expansion is expected to cost a total of $50 million.
The station is set to include an accessible island platform, a pedestrian tunnel and a 15-vehicle passenger pick-up and drop-off area. Commuters will have direct stair access from Centennial Parkway, and the station will also have around 150 parking spaces.
The press release states that an estimated 122,500 people and 63,900 jobs could be located within 5 kilometres of Confederation GO station by 2041.
The province said the station would support a "more integrated transit network" for Hamilton, ensuring better connections for local transit and GO bus services while "facilitating future increased GO rail service opportunities to Toronto and Niagara Falls."
"We are extremely pleased to see the Government of Ontario and Metrolinx prioritize the building of the Confederation GO station, which will better link East Hamilton, Stoney Creek and the entire Golden Horseshoe area," Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said in the announcement.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.