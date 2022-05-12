NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto weather

Toronto's Weather Forecast Says It Will Feel Close To 30 C Tomorrow & It's About Damn Time

Time to slap on the sunscreen.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto's lakeshore area.

Toronto's lakeshore area.

Google Maps

Toronto's forecast will see its long-awaited return of proper summer weather this week as temperatures float into the mid-20s for the first time since October.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), Toronto's Pearson International Airport finally hit the 20-degrees mark on Tuesday, effectively ending the city's third-longest delay in warmth.

Toronto previously failed to reach 20 C on May 3, marking the latest date the city has hit the temperature since 1993.

As if that fact wasn't depressing enough, the last time the 6ix recorded a bump this high was on October 19, 2021. So, it's been over half a year since residents have gone comfortably sweaterless.

For once, the good weather will come in spades with a stretch of even hotter temperatures due to hit Toronto by Friday.

The combination of sunshine and mild conditions is expected to make things feel close to the 30 C mark during the day.
So you won't want to be caught walking around in a spring jacket, but more importantly, without sunscreen.

TWN is warning residents that the clearer skies will bring a high UV forecast across Ontario, which means you'll want to lather up before heading outside.

Of course, nothing good ever lasts long, with meteorologists already pointing to a pattern shift that could send the province back into the mid-teens early next week.

"As the warm high pressure exits stage right, a rainy system is brewing in behind, with potential to bring back rainfall and below seasonal temperatures across the Greater Toronto Area," Rachel Modestino, TWN meteorologist, said.

