Toronto's Weather Forecast Says It Will Feel Close To 30 C Tomorrow & It's About Damn Time
Time to slap on the sunscreen.
Toronto's forecast will see its long-awaited return of proper summer weather this week as temperatures float into the mid-20s for the first time since October.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Toronto's Pearson International Airport finally hit the 20-degrees mark on Tuesday, effectively ending the city's third-longest delay in warmth.
Toronto previously failed to reach 20 C on May 3, marking the latest date the city has hit the temperature since 1993.
As if that fact wasn't depressing enough, the last time the 6ix recorded a bump this high was on October 19, 2021. So, it's been over half a year since residents have gone comfortably sweaterless.
For once, the good weather will come in spades with a stretch of even hotter temperatures due to hit Toronto by Friday.
The combination of sunshine and mild conditions is expected to make things feel close to the 30 C mark during the day.
So you won't want to be caught walking around in a spring jacket, but more importantly, without sunscreen.
TWN is warning residents that the clearer skies will bring a high UV forecast across Ontario, which means you'll want to lather up before heading outside.
Of course, nothing good ever lasts long, with meteorologists already pointing to a pattern shift that could send the province back into the mid-teens early next week.
"As the warm high pressure exits stage right, a rainy system is brewing in behind, with potential to bring back rainfall and below seasonal temperatures across the Greater Toronto Area," Rachel Modestino, TWN meteorologist, said.