toronto weather

A Northern Ontario City Was The First To Hit 30 C Yesterday & It's Making Toronto Look Bad

The 6ix is far from the best spot for warm weather.

Toronto Staff Writer
Cars driving on an Ontario road lined with trees.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Toronto may be Ontario's hot spot for real estate, but its weather is far from the best in the province. In fact, you'd be surprised just how far down on the totem pole the 6ix is for warmth right now.

According to The Weather Network, the far north town of Moosonee was the first to clock temperatures of 30 degrees C this year.

On Tuesday, the small town and its population of fewer than 2,000 residents enjoyed beautiful summer temperatures of 30.2 C, as Toronto hit a respectable, but nowhere near as steamy, 20 C.

As if that wasn't enough to make Torontonians green with envy, another northern Ontario region, Kapuskasing, also got a blast of full-on summer temps, recording daytime highs of 30.1 C on the same day.

So, why is the 6ix getting the short end of the stick? Basically, it all comes down to the fact that the city sits so close to Lake Ontario.

TWN reports that it takes the city over seven weeks to rise from -20°C to 20°C, while regions located in northern Ontario only about five weeks on average, with some warming up by three weeks depending on the year.

"Anywhere that warmth is coming from, it's getting moderated by the Great Lakes, which are still quite frigid at this time of year," Kevin MacKay, TWN meteorologist, explains.

"There's plenty of landmass across the north for the warmth to rebuild, so that's why places like Timmins and Moosonee can quite often be warmer first in the spring than areas in the Greater Toronto Area," he adds.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

