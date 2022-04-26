Toronto Is Currently Under A Frost Advisory & Your Plants Could Be In Danger
Save your succlents.
Toronto flip-flopping temperatures have been quite the topic of discussion this year, and it's a trend that just won't die.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the city will be blasted by a burst of chilly Arctic air on Tuesday evening, causing temperatures to drop to the freezing mark.
As a result, Environment Canada (EC) has issued a frost advisory for Toronto to warn residents of the incoming wintry weather.
"Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost. Temperatures are forecast to fall to the freezing mark overnight, resulting in patchy frost," the agency warns.
"Frost is expected Wednesday night into Thursday as well. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees," it adds.
Unfortunately, the city won't rebound quickly to warmth as it has for other cool-downs, with temperatures expected to be 10 C below seasonal on Wednesday.
On the bright side, the 6ix will likely dodge the potential of flurries which are expected to affect some parts of southern Ontario, particularly regions along Georgian Bay and Lake Huron.
The forecast probably won't be shocking to residents. After all, it's been written in the sand for a while now.
Rachel Modestino, a TWN meteorologist, also reported that if Toronto doesn't hit 20 degrees by May 3, this year will be the latest that the city has hit the temperature since 1993.
So, in conclusion, it's been a weird spring. It will continue to be strange, and our best hope is to bundle up and wait for summer.
