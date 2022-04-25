Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew
Yup, it's still chaotic.
Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier, it'll be gross too.
By early afternoon, a nasty round of scattered showers will follow the front, transforming conditions into a rainy downer.
Despite the bad news, areas like Toronto could reach up to 20 C before things go south. So, if you can, definitely take a morning stroll before things hit the fan.
Monday's warmth isn't expected to rebound on Tuesday, thanks to a burst of Arctic air moving into the lower Great Lakes that will plummet temperatures to the freezing mark.
As if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, the sudden shift will also bring about a potential for snow across central and southern Ontario overnight.
But then it will get better, right? Wrong. Cancel your hiking plans because temperatures will be up to 10 C below seasonal by Wednesday.
"The upcoming streak of below-seasonal air will put parts of southern Ontario on par with the regions closer to the Arctic Circle," TWN reports.
Snowbelt cities like London will only reach a dismal 2 C by midweek, which is full-on winter jacket weather, folks.
Ontario's flip-flopping spring forecast will continue to be as messy as a 19-year-old day drinker throughout May, with below-seasonal conditions persisting.
Let's all hope our patience will be rewarded big time in June. Please?
