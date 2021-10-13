Ontario's Weather Will Be A Mess This Weekend Thanks To Remnants Of Hurricane Pamela
Parts of the province could get 40 millimetres of rain through the weekend.
Ontario's weather is expected to be a rainy mess this weekend thanks to incoming remnants of Hurricane Pamela.
According to The Weather Network, heavy downpours will be caused by the storm's leftovers moisture, which is currently 4,000 kilometres away from Southern Ontario.
Thankfully, most of the hurricane's structure dissolved over Mexico last week. However, its scraps will still bring a round of heavy rain to Ontario on Saturday.
The exact amount of rainfall is unknown, but TWN reports that some areas could get as much as 40 millimetres through the weekend.
Some of the worst-hit spots will include the Windsor, London and Toronto areas.
October is predicted to be shockingly warm this year, with a possibility of thunderstorms wreaking havoc throughout the month.