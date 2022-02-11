Sections

Ontario's Weather Will Be A Snowy, Rainy Mess Tonight & Driving Is Going To Suck

Prepare yourself for longer travel times.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario's Weather Will Be A Snowy, Rainy Mess Tonight & Driving Is Going To Suck
Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Brace yourself, motorists. Ontario's weather will be a nightmare for evening commuters on Friday, thanks to an incoming mixture of rain and snow set to arrive in the afternoon.

According to The Weather Network, southern parts along the shores will be in for milder temperatures this Friday morning, leading to lower snowfall accumulations.

However, that won't stop things from getting messy, as a rain-snow mix will arrive just in time to make for a slippery drive home.

Meanwhile, areas near the Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shorelines will get 5 to 15 centimetres of rain-snow mix through Saturday morning with slick roads and reduced visibility, making for hazardous travel across the region.

Environment Canada issued weather advisories for large sections of Ontario, including spots like London, Waterloo, Peel and Haliburton, so you know things might be terrible.

"Gusty southerly winds will cause local blowing snow in exposed areas and reduced visibility. The snow will ease to scattered flurries or periods of drizzle late this afternoon into this evening," the agency warns.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," it adds.

Thankfully, the snow won't last long, with most of it expected to disappear overnight on Friday with accumulation only hanging around in the snowbelt areas.

But don't get too excited for this weekend, as a cold front will shoot across southern regions on Saturday, sending temperatures plummeting throughout the day.

