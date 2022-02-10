Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 15 cm Of Snow & Freezing Temperatures This Week
Bundle up!
Even though Groundhog Day was in Ontario's favour this year, the province won't be getting a taste of spring just yet.
Ontario's weather forecast says an incoming wave of clipper systems, which are fast-moving, low-pressure weather systems, will bring heavy snowfall to regions along Lake Huron's shores this weekend, with temperatures dropping well below freezing.
Southern parts of the province like the GTA will receive less than three centimetres of snow while communities along the Georgian Bay shorelines will be hit by 5 to 15 centimetres, with areas east of Parry Sound seeing even more.
As a result, Environment Canada has issued several weather advisories for cities like Thunder Bay, Dryden, and Kenora, warning drivers to prepare for difficult travel conditions.
"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions," the advisory warns.
"Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," it adds.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the snow won't hang around for long, with most expected to depart overnight on Friday and lake-effect snow only hanging around in the snowbelt areas.
However, a cold front will shoot across southern Ontario on Saturday, sending temperatures plummeting throughout the day.
"Frigid temperatures across the region for Sunday, with daytime highs on expected to dip down to the minus double digits. They will linger through Tuesday of next week. Much milder weather is currently expected for Wednesday," TWN states.