Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend
Wait, what? And more importantly, why?
Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
Sounds good, eh? Well, there's a catch.
A cold front will push through southern Ontario on Saturday, leaving northern cottage country in the upper teens and low 20s.
Don't panic, Torontonians, the GTA will remain in the low to mid-30s thanks to its widespread heat and humidity.
The actual weather trouble won't start until the second half of the weekend when temperatures drop to a chilly 5 to 8 degrees below seasonal taking residents from summer to early spring in one fell swoop.
"Southern Ontario and Quebec will see daytime highs in the mid-teens, while northern parts of cottage country may barely squeak out any double digit highs," TWN reports. "Single digit high temperatures will be widespread across northern Ontario, with widespread frost and a freeze expected."
The return of cold won't be exclusive to those living up north, though, as frost is also predicted to disrupt areas northwest of the GTA by Monday morning.
And unfortunately, the frost-ridden pattern will continue into the middle of next week, with temperatures expected to fluctuate and unsettled patterns dominating the final week of May.
If you're headed up to the cottage this weekend, you'll want to bring sunscreen and a coat because consistency definitely won't be a thing.