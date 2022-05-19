NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Wait, what? And more importantly, why?

Toronto Staff Writer
The Toronto Islands on a sunny day. Right: An Ontario hiking trail covered in frost.

The Toronto Islands on a sunny day. Right: An Ontario hiking trail covered in frost.

Christopher Babcock | Dreamstime, Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.

Sounds good, eh? Well, there's a catch.

A cold front will push through southern Ontario on Saturday, leaving northern cottage country in the upper teens and low 20s.

Don't panic, Torontonians, the GTA will remain in the low to mid-30s thanks to its widespread heat and humidity.

The actual weather trouble won't start until the second half of the weekend when temperatures drop to a chilly 5 to 8 degrees below seasonal taking residents from summer to early spring in one fell swoop.

"Southern Ontario and Quebec will see daytime highs in the mid-teens, while northern parts of cottage country may barely squeak out any double digit highs," TWN reports. "Single digit high temperatures will be widespread across northern Ontario, with widespread frost and a freeze expected."

The return of cold won't be exclusive to those living up north, though, as frost is also predicted to disrupt areas northwest of the GTA by Monday morning.

And unfortunately, the frost-ridden pattern will continue into the middle of next week, with temperatures expected to fluctuate and unsettled patterns dominating the final week of May.

If you're headed up to the cottage this weekend, you'll want to bring sunscreen and a coat because consistency definitely won't be a thing.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...