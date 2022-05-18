Here's What's Open & Closed On Victoria Day In Ontario For The Long Weekend
Plan your weekend out now!
The May long weekend is right around the corner, and whether you have plans to spend your Victoria Day up at the cottage or relaxing at home, you may want to plan your holiday around some closures.
Here's what will be open and closed on Monday so you can enjoy your weekend accordingly.
Grocery stores
Loblaws: Hours may vary at each store.
Longos: Most locations will be closed with the exception of Liberty Village, Richmond Hill, Bayview, Maple Leaf Square, Stouffville, York Mills, Rutherford, Weston, Maple, Green Lane, Bathurst, Boxgrove, Aurora, and Imperial Plaza, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Farm Boy: Most stores will be closed with the exception of Bronte, Oakville, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., College and Bay, Toronto, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Harbourfront, Toronto 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Kingston 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Newmarket 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Yonge and Silvermaple, Richmond Hill from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Metro: Most Metro stores will be closed, but some will be open.
Rabba: Open regular hours.
Liquor
LCBO: Closed.
Beer Store: Most stores will be closed but there will be 73 Beer Stores open, with varied hours, and some drive-thrus will be available to shoppers too.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 11a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed.
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed.
CF Fairview Mall: Closed.
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed.
Bayview Village: Closed.
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: Closed.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: No collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Toronto Public Service: Some services and facilities will still operate.
TTC: TTC routes will follow the Sunday schedule and open at 6 a.m.
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours.
ROM: Open.
AGO: Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.