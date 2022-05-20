NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
victoria day weekend

There's A Bunch Of Stuff To Do In Toronto For Victoria Day Weekend & It Looks Lit

There will finally be fireworks! 🎇

Toronto Associate Editor
​Fireworks in Toronto.

Fireworks in Toronto.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

The long weekend is finally here, and there are so many things people could look forward to doing with all their free time, and the City of Toronto is here for it!

After a long hiatus, the city is alive and people can finally enjoy the outdoors. But, more importantly, the City of Toronto is encouraging people to enjoy the long weekend.

"With spring in full effect, the City of Toronto is pleased to offer a wide variety of activities and attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy this Victoria Day long weekend, including parks and beaches, art installations, the first in-person display of fireworks since 2019 and the return of ActiveTO," they said in a press release.

Other than heading to the park and meeting up with your friends, or going to a patio for drinks, remember that after two long years, the city is bringing back fireworks to the people of Toronto.

On May 23 at 10 p.m., people can watch the fireworks at Ashbridges Bay Park. "The show will feature approximately 2,000 individual fireworks, with a spectacular finale."

"It is wonderful to see the return of the spectacular public fireworks display on Victoria Day at Ashbridges Bay. Please be safe this long weekend and I encourage everyone to enjoy the many events planned throughout Toronto," Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

If you're more into the daytime stuff with your kids, well, you're going to like this because the splash and spray pads will start operating on Saturday. The pads are open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., which is plenty of fun for all the little city people. The Toronto Zoo and Riverdale Farm will also be accepting visitors.

Are you looking for some friendly competition? Then you might want to head over to one of the municipal golf courses accessible by TTC and open during Victoria Day.

Tennis courts will also be available throughout the long weekend as the city will have nets set up, and they are free to use. However, "tennis players are asked to share the courts by limiting their playtime to half-hour intervals if others are waiting to use the courts."

Additionally, residents can explore some art as the ArtworxTO is still around, where people can go check out public art all around the city, and it's free.

So enjoy exploring Torontonians and stay safe.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...