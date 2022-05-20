There's A Bunch Of Stuff To Do In Toronto For Victoria Day Weekend & It Looks Lit
There will finally be fireworks! 🎇
The long weekend is finally here, and there are so many things people could look forward to doing with all their free time, and the City of Toronto is here for it!
After a long hiatus, the city is alive and people can finally enjoy the outdoors. But, more importantly, the City of Toronto is encouraging people to enjoy the long weekend.
"With spring in full effect, the City of Toronto is pleased to offer a wide variety of activities and attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy this Victoria Day long weekend, including parks and beaches, art installations, the first in-person display of fireworks since 2019 and the return of ActiveTO," they said in a press release.
Other than heading to the park and meeting up with your friends, or going to a patio for drinks, remember that after two long years, the city is bringing back fireworks to the people of Toronto.
On May 23 at 10 p.m., people can watch the fireworks at Ashbridges Bay Park. "The show will feature approximately 2,000 individual fireworks, with a spectacular finale."
"It is wonderful to see the return of the spectacular public fireworks display on Victoria Day at Ashbridges Bay. Please be safe this long weekend and I encourage everyone to enjoy the many events planned throughout Toronto," Mayor John Tory said in a press release.
If you're more into the daytime stuff with your kids, well, you're going to like this because the splash and spray pads will start operating on Saturday. The pads are open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., which is plenty of fun for all the little city people. The Toronto Zoo and Riverdale Farm will also be accepting visitors.
Are you looking for some friendly competition? Then you might want to head over to one of the municipal golf courses accessible by TTC and open during Victoria Day.
Tennis courts will also be available throughout the long weekend as the city will have nets set up, and they are free to use. However, "tennis players are asked to share the courts by limiting their playtime to half-hour intervals if others are waiting to use the courts."
Additionally, residents can explore some art as the ArtworxTO is still around, where people can go check out public art all around the city, and it's free.
So enjoy exploring Torontonians and stay safe.