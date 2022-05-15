Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Stormy & Temperatures Are Going To Drop 'Considerably'

Trending Staff Writer
A person walking in the rain with an umbrella.

A person walking in the rain with an umbrella.

Dmytro Varavin | Dreamstime

Brace yourself, because the Ontario weather forecast is about to undergo a serious change in certain parts of the province.

According to The Weather Network, the "unseasonable" heat and humidity that Ontario and Quebec have seen in the past few days will be a thing of the past as temperatures will fall considerably by early in the week.

A cold front will make its way through the Great Lakes region which will bring relief from the early summer-like conditions.

TWN warns that the system will make its way across Ontario and Quebec and will act as a trigger to spark scattered thunderstorms, which could lead to localized flooding.

"On Sunday, there may be enough instability for a few of the storms to turn severe in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec," says the agency. "The chance of severe storms in southern Ontario is far less likely due to the timing of the front."

The temperatures across southern Ontario will be much the same as they were on Saturday, but in the eastern sections of the province, it'll drop by a whopping five to seven degrees.

"The humidity will remain in place, however, where feels-like values could be into the low 30s for southern and eastern Ontario, and approaching 30 in southern Quebec," TWN advises.

As for Monday, temperatures will drop down to a few degrees below seasonal which will put an end to the "early taste of summertime" with temps dropping down to the low 20s and teens in southern Ontario.

As well, a "quick round of rain" will impact the commute on Monday morning with a threat of thunderstorms for southwestern Ontario, the Niagara Region and the GTA.

"Southeastern Ontario and southern Quebec could see stronger storms pop up, possibly reaching severe criteria, with possible hazards of torrential rainfall, localized flooding and strong wind gusts."

Stay safe, everyone!

