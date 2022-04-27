Canada's Weather Is In 'Atmospheric Gridlock' & Extended Stretches Of Sun Are On The Way
Get ready for many days of sunshine in Ontario and Quebec! ☀️
With Canada's weather over the next week, traffic in the atmosphere will bring extended stretches of sunshine to two provinces but other regions aren't so lucky.
According to a new forecast from The Weather Network, "atmospheric gridlock" is halting weather in eastern parts of the country including Ontario.
There is a building ridge in the jet stream over the Atlantic Ocean creating the gridlock pattern that will lead to a "what you see is what you get" type of forecast for many Canadians late this week and into the weekend.
What that means is, you'll see an extended stretch of dry weather with many days of sunshine and some clouds mixed in or more than four days of snow, rain or both depending on where you are.
Ontario's weather is locked into a more pleasant pattern with sunshine and while it's not enough to bring temperatures into seasonal or above seasonal territory, it'll still be pleasant!
After a blast of winter weather on Wednesday, April 27, temperatures will slowly start to get back to near seasonal for much of the province.
Several days of sunshine for southern Ontario and Quebec are expected to continue through the weekend and even into early next week for southern Quebec.
It's a different story for Atlantic Canada though because the region is forecast to be locked into an "unstable pattern."
Rain will dominate but heavy wet snow is expected for some provinces with chilly weather lasting through the weekend and into early next week.
If you're eager for the weather to be consistently warm, Canada's summer forecast is calling for a "sizzling" season for most of the country with a stretch of "brutally hot" conditions!