Ontario's Weather Is Turning Chaotic RN & Cities Are Being Warned Of Tornado Risks
"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."
Environment Canada has just issued severe thunderstorm watches across parts of the province and Ontario's weather is about to turn chaotic.
As of 4:06 p.m. on Friday, both Niagara and the Dunnville, Caledonia, Haldimand area have been put on watches with the risk of a tornado.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and this evening, with 90 km/hr wind gusts possible.
The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management warns that you should "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."
Other parts of Ontario are also under special weather statements with warnings of 50 millimetres of rain in some areas.
However, the chaotic weather won't last long. Storms are expected to weaken late tonight.
