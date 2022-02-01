Sections

A Gigantic Snow Pile Is Forming In Toronto & It's Unreal (VIDEO)

So that's where it all goes.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Gigantic Snow Pile Is Forming In Toronto & It's Unreal (VIDEO)
cityoftoronto | Twitter

It's no secret that City of Toronto employees have been working tirelessly to clean up the aftermath of January's epic snowstorm, but have you ever wondered where all the snow ends up?

On Monday, the city revealed in a tweet that 80,000 tonnes of snow had been cleared from streets, bike lanes and sidewalks.

The stunning figure was announced alongside a drone video showing one of the city's five different "snow dump" sites it has been utilizing.

Just imagine how the other ones must look.

"The Transit Road snow dump site is now full. Since January 19, more than 80,000 tonnes of snow have been removed from city streets, sidewalks and bike lanes, using five sites from around the city to dump the snow," the city wrote in the post.

The footage also shows several excavators working on the pile, an element that only further highlights the sheer size of the snow mountain.

As shocking as the snow pile is, more could be popping up thanks to an incoming weather event.

In fact, February is set to kick off with a multi-day snowstorm across southern Ontario, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow possible.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for several major cities, including Toronto, Waterloo, York, and Kingston ahead of the snowfall.

Efforts to clean up the remnants of last month's storm are in full force, as the city could be hidden in snow once again with the way things are looking.

