Ontario's Weather To Be A 'Battleground' Next Week With A Messy Mix Of Snow & Ice Pellets
Winter isn't giving Ontario a break.
Bundle up Ontarians because we're in for even more messy snow come February, because of course, why not!
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Ontario's weather forecast will fall under yet another active storm track next week, thanks to the "flip-flop" conditions this season has been facing.
TWN states that winter has featured "two very distinct, persistent, and opposing patterns" this year, one of them consisting of frigid air and the other unseasonably mild temperatures.
"At the start of next week a pattern reversal will bring much colder weather back to western Canada for a few days. Meanwhile, very mild weather will surge north into Ontario and Quebec," says the report. "Temperatures will climb well above freezing across southern parts of this region."
However, the warmer pattern won't be locked into place, which will cause the warm air to crash with Arctic air thus turning southern and eastern parts of Ontario into a battleground.
The result will be a total mess in areas south of the storm track, which includes Toronto. They are expected to get torrential rains, and the northern regions such as Thunder Bay will be seeing heavy snow.
Meanwhile, any areas in between will get a mixture of ice and snow with a risk for "substantial amounts of freezing rain and ice pellets."
As a result, TWN is warning residents to prepare for the worst. "If you have any travel plans, please check back for updates as we head into next week. You will likely see significant changes to the forecast during the next several days as we finetune the forecast."