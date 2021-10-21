Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario's Frost Was So Late This Year It Mimicked What 2060 Weather Could Look Like

The province got a glimpse of the future this year.

Ontario's Frost Was So Late This Year It Mimicked What 2060 Weather Could Look Like
Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime

Ontario's frost advisories didn't come on time this year. In fact, they were so delayed that weather experts are comparing the results to time travel.

According to The Weather Network, this year's unusually warm fall season created conditions that mimic what average temperatures will be nearly 40 years from now.

"Thunder Bay's frost was so late that it mimics what climate models predict will be an average first frost in the year 2060," an excerpt from the report reads.

Conditions have been so unseasonal that the shores of James Bay, a body of water that is 900 kilometres north of Toronto, didn't record it first below freezing temperature of the fall season until Tuesday. The date is roughly a month later than usual.

However, if you're one of the many Ontarians that has been sitting around waiting for typical fall weather to arrive, you can take comfort in the fact that a cool down is supposed to begin this week.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario’s Weather Forecast This Weekend Is Going To Be Nasty With Wet Snow In Some Regions

Say goodbye to warm fall weather and hello to the cold this weekend.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Ontario has been soaking up warmer than seasonal temperatures this October, but this weekend won't be as lucky.

The Weather Network predicts temperatures will drop this Friday, "with temperatures falling closer to seasonal and possibly even a few degrees colder into next week."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Could Get The Last Stretch Of Summer-Like Temps This Week

Enjoy the warmth while you still can.

Pongsakorn | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather will finally be getting appropriately chilly this week after a long strong stretch of late summer-like conditions.

According to The Weather Network, the province's delayed trend of 20 C days, which challenged a 75-year-old record over Thanksgiving weekend, will continue in southern parts of the province for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Turning Messy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions

Winter is coming!

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Just like some retail stores, mother nature is skipping fall and heading straight to winter decor, with snow on its way in Ontario.

According to Ontario's weather forecast from The Weather Network, spots like Fort Hope, Timmins, and Dryden can expect snow this week.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Great Lakes Are Abnormally Warm This Season & Waterspouts Are Being Spotted

Prepare for more fall showers. ☔️

Chloe7992 | Dreamstime, Lellsp | Dreamstime

Ontario's Great Lakes aren't nearly as chilly as they should be this month, and it's already causing bizarre effects on weather conditions.

According to The Weather Network, the Great Lakes are warmer this October than they've been in over 25 years, creating the opportunity for heavy showers and even some waterspouts.

Keep Reading Show less