Parts Of Ontario Are Under Frost Advisories RN & It's About To Get Incredibly Chilly

Time to pull out your coats.

Parts Of Ontario Are Under Frost Advisories RN & It's About To Get Incredibly Chilly
Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime

Parts of Ontario are under frost advisories on Monday with temperatures expected to fall below zero in several regions.

According to Environment Canada, regions such as Haliburton, Parry Sound, Bancroft and Algonquin will be hit with an early taste of winter on Monday evening.

Residents concerned about their gardens or crops are being warned to take '"preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

Northern areas such as Elliot Lake, North Bay and Greater Sudbury will drop near or below zero this evening.

However, this won't be the last of the chilly conditions residents will see this year. In fact, The Weather Networks warns this could be one of the worst winters the province has seen in 25 years.

So you might want to pull out your winter jackets.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

