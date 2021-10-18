Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Turning Messy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions
Winter is coming!
Just like some retail stores, mother nature is skipping fall and heading straight to winter decor, with snow on its way in Ontario.
According to Ontario's weather forecast from The Weather Network, spots like Fort Hope, Timmins, and Dryden can expect snow this week.
On Sunday, October 24, Timmins is predicted to have a mix of snow and rain with less than one centimetre of snow and temperatures at 5 C.
Fort Hope can expect snow twice this week, with "wet snow" on Thursday, October 21, and "scattered flurries" on Friday, October 22, with temperatures on both days predicted at 3 C.
Dryden can expect one day of "mixed precipitation" of rain and snow with less than one centimetre of snow throughout the day on Friday, October 22, with temperatures estimated at 4 C.
While areas in the southern regions like Toronto don't have to worry about snow, it will be a soggy week with rain forecasted for multiple days.
