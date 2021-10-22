Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Parts Of Ontario Are Already Being Covered In Snow & More Is On The Way (PHOTOS)

The province skipped fall and went right to winter.

Parts Of Ontario Are Already Being Covered In Snow & More Is On The Way (PHOTOS)
Algonquin_PP | Twitter

Parts of Ontario woke up to snow on Friday, marking the delayed arrival of cooler temperatures after weeks of unseasonal warmth.

The Weather Network had forecasted earlier this week that parts of the province, especially those south of the Georgian Bay, would receive their first round of wet snow in the early hours of Friday morning.

The prediction appears to have come true for areas like Muskoka and Port Sydney (goodbye, late summer vibes).

Algonquin Provincial Park took to Twitter to warn residents who are planning a camping trip this weekend to come prepared.

The wintry weather is expected to continue into early next week ahead of a mid-week warm-up that will have things feeling more like fall again.

According to the Weather Network, areas south of Georgian Bay are even expected to see some more snow again on Saturday.

"The flurries this morning were indeed an abrupt contrast to the September-like weather that has dominated the month of October until today," Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network stated. "While this morning felt like a bit of a shock, temperatures were actually right at normal for late October."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario's Frost Was So Late This Year It Mimicked What 2060 Weather Could Look Like

The province got a glimpse of the future this year.

Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime

Ontario's frost advisories didn't come on time this year. In fact, they were so delayed that weather experts are comparing the results to time travel.

According to The Weather Network, this year's unusually warm fall season created conditions that mimic what average temperatures will be nearly 40 years from now.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario’s Weather Forecast This Weekend Is Going To Be Nasty With Wet Snow In Some Regions

Say goodbye to warm fall weather and hello to the cold this weekend.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Ontario has been soaking up warmer than seasonal temperatures this October, but this weekend won't be as lucky.

The Weather Network predicts temperatures will drop this Friday, "with temperatures falling closer to seasonal and possibly even a few degrees colder into next week."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Could Get The Last Stretch Of Summer-Like Temps This Week

Enjoy the warmth while you still can.

Pongsakorn | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather will finally be getting appropriately chilly this week after a long strong stretch of late summer-like conditions.

According to The Weather Network, the province's delayed trend of 20 C days, which challenged a 75-year-old record over Thanksgiving weekend, will continue in southern parts of the province for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Turning Messy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions

Winter is coming!

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Just like some retail stores, mother nature is skipping fall and heading straight to winter decor, with snow on its way in Ontario.

According to Ontario's weather forecast from The Weather Network, spots like Fort Hope, Timmins, and Dryden can expect snow this week.

Keep Reading Show less