Parts Of Ontario Are Already Being Covered In Snow & More Is On The Way (PHOTOS)
The province skipped fall and went right to winter.
Parts of Ontario woke up to snow on Friday, marking the delayed arrival of cooler temperatures after weeks of unseasonal warmth.
The Weather Network had forecasted earlier this week that parts of the province, especially those south of the Georgian Bay, would receive their first round of wet snow in the early hours of Friday morning.
The prediction appears to have come true for areas like Muskoka and Port Sydney (goodbye, late summer vibes).
Well autumn went quick this year... ❄️😜#onstorm #PortSydney #muskoka https://t.co/jBRi6Mi7oS— Danny Brown 🏴 🇨🇦 50/100 #tweet100 (@Danny Brown 🏴 🇨🇦 50/100 #tweet100) 1634912433.0
Algonquin Provincial Park took to Twitter to warn residents who are planning a camping trip this weekend to come prepared.
First snow of the season! ❄️❄️❄️ Visiting or camping this weekend? Make sure you check the forecast and dress for t… https://t.co/8eAL6IyxVq— Algonquin Provincial Park (@Algonquin Provincial Park) 1634907782.0
The wintry weather is expected to continue into early next week ahead of a mid-week warm-up that will have things feeling more like fall again.
According to the Weather Network, areas south of Georgian Bay are even expected to see some more snow again on Saturday.
"The flurries this morning were indeed an abrupt contrast to the September-like weather that has dominated the month of October until today," Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network stated. "While this morning felt like a bit of a shock, temperatures were actually right at normal for late October."