Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario’s Weather Forecast This Weekend Is Going To Be Nasty With Wet Snow In Some Regions

Say goodbye to warm fall weather and hello to the cold this weekend.

Ontario’s Weather Forecast This Weekend Is Going To Be Nasty With Wet Snow In Some Regions
Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Ontario has been soaking up warmer than seasonal temperatures this October, but this weekend won't be as lucky.

The Weather Network predicts temperatures will drop this Friday, "with temperatures falling closer to seasonal and possibly even a few degrees colder into next week."

This means if you've been dying to bring your winter coat out this might actually be your lucky day.

"With the extremely mild Great Lakes and the arrival of colder air temperatures, lake-effect showers will target areas south and east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay as well," according to The Weather Network.

Parts of Ontario south of Georgian Bay will get a taste of winter this Friday or Saturday with "mixing or wet snow" possibly drifting in bright and early.

This chillier weather will continue into early next week before warming up mid-week and hopefully making patio nights bearable once again.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

12 Puffer Jackets You Can Get In Canada That'll Keep You Cozy All Season Long

Bundle up, folks! ⛄

Simons, H&M, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Puffer jacket season has arrived in Canada and it's just about time for us to bundle up and face the impending winter weather.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Could Get The Last Stretch Of Summer-Like Temps This Week

Enjoy the warmth while you still can.

Pongsakorn | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather will finally be getting appropriately chilly this week after a long strong stretch of late summer-like conditions.

According to The Weather Network, the province's delayed trend of 20 C days, which challenged a 75-year-old record over Thanksgiving weekend, will continue in southern parts of the province for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Turning Messy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions

Winter is coming!

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Just like some retail stores, mother nature is skipping fall and heading straight to winter decor, with snow on its way in Ontario.

According to Ontario's weather forecast from The Weather Network, spots like Fort Hope, Timmins, and Dryden can expect snow this week.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Great Lakes Are Abnormally Warm This Season & Waterspouts Are Being Spotted

Prepare for more fall showers. ☔️

Chloe7992 | Dreamstime, Lellsp | Dreamstime

Ontario's Great Lakes aren't nearly as chilly as they should be this month, and it's already causing bizarre effects on weather conditions.

According to The Weather Network, the Great Lakes are warmer this October than they've been in over 25 years, creating the opportunity for heavy showers and even some waterspouts.

Keep Reading Show less