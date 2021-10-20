Ontario’s Weather Forecast This Weekend Is Going To Be Nasty With Wet Snow In Some Regions
Say goodbye to warm fall weather and hello to the cold this weekend.
Ontario has been soaking up warmer than seasonal temperatures this October, but this weekend won't be as lucky.
The Weather Network predicts temperatures will drop this Friday, "with temperatures falling closer to seasonal and possibly even a few degrees colder into next week."
This means if you've been dying to bring your winter coat out this might actually be your lucky day.
"With the extremely mild Great Lakes and the arrival of colder air temperatures, lake-effect showers will target areas south and east of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay as well," according to The Weather Network.
Parts of Ontario south of Georgian Bay will get a taste of winter this Friday or Saturday with "mixing or wet snow" possibly drifting in bright and early.
This chillier weather will continue into early next week before warming up mid-week and hopefully making patio nights bearable once again.