EN - News
Ontario's Weather Could Get The Last Stretch Of Summer-Like Temps This Week

Enjoy the warmth while you still can.

Ontario's Weather Could Get The Last Stretch Of Summer-Like Temps This Week
Ontario's weather will finally be getting appropriately chilly this week after a long strong stretch of late summer-like conditions.

According to The Weather Network, the province's delayed trend of 20 C days, which challenged a 75-year-old record over Thanksgiving weekend, will continue in southern parts of the province for Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the nice weather will come to an end by Thursday in most southern regions.

Cities including Toronto, Windsor, London, and Barrie will struggle to stay warm this week, and it's possible they won't see another truly warm day until 2022.

"October is a transitional month and is known to have some warm days, but the chance of 20°C daytime highs decreases as you go later in the month," Matt Grinter, TWN meteorologist reported. "But that still doesn't mean there isn't the chance in November, it just becomes a lot more rare."

Thankfully, the province won't see a rapid decline into freezing temperatures as conditions will remain seasonal in the upcoming weeks.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

