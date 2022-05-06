NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto weather

Toronto's Weather Could Bring Full-On Summer-Like Temps Next Week So Pack Some Sunscreen

Finally, no more winter!

Toronto Staff Writer
Centre Island Beach in Toronto.

Centre Island Beach in Toronto.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

After a long stretch of below seasonal conditions, Toronto is finally set to receive a much overdue taste of summer, and it'll be worthy of a day on the islands.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the city will see a consistent increase in temperatures for the first time this spring, with things rounding off at a blissful 24 C by next Friday.

The warming trend will be helped by an abundance of sunshine with southernly winds lessening the typically potent cooling effect of Lake Ontario.

The summery conditions will continue to bless the city into next weekend, with daytime temperatures stretching into the mid to upper 20s. So, if you don't have any sunscreen on hand, now might be a good time to invest.

However, the brief stretch of July-like weather will come to an end during the third week of May when cooler, more season weather is expected to return, which will put a slight damper on the Victoria Day long weekend.

TWN reported on Thursday that Toronto's earliest chance to hit 20 degrees, a marker it has failed to reach this season, would be on May 11, thanks to a combination of clear skies, warmth, and southerly winds.

The toasty weather is the after-effect of what meteorologists call an Omega Block, a pattern named for its peculiar shape.

Last month, it was evaluated that if Toronto didn't hit 20 degrees by May 3, which, news flash, it didn't, it'd be the latest the city has reached the temperature since 1993.

