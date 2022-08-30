Toronto News Anchor Swallows A Fly On Live TV & Honestly, She Took It Like A Pro (VIDEO)
Bugs are getting a lot of buzz on local TV nowadays.
For some reason, bugs just can't seem to bug off on live TV these days.
While it's not a bee à la Bug Ford at a press conference, it's a fly during a live broadcast for a Toronto news anchor.
In a tweet posted on Monday night, August 29, just before 8 p.m., Global News' Farah Nasser shared a clip of her run-in with a winged insect on television.
\u201cSharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. \n\n(Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing).\u201d— Farah Nasser (@Farah Nasser) 1661817520
It happened during Nasser's broadcast about the flooding that's washed over Pakistan in the last few weeks, which the UN's secretary general is calling a "monsoon on steroids."
"Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of nonstop torrential rain. A national emergency has been inv—" Nasser said, up until she swallowed the fly.
In the video, you can hear Nasser swallow the bug, and two seconds later she continues with the broadcast. While there's a slight strain to her voice, she carried on with professional ease throughout the rest of the clip.
Nasser shared the video on Twitter because, in her words, "we all need a laugh these days."
"Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing)," the tweet reads.
Premier Doug Ford has had not one, but two run-ins with bees on air this month.
"Holy Christ, I swallowed a bee," said Ford, during the question-and-answer period at Dundalk on August 12. The premier later joked that the clip would be playing everywhere, and truly, the Internet was abuzz with bee-related memes and jokes.
Then in Niagara Falls on August 26, Ford had a close call with some bugs that he dubbed the "relatives" of the bee he swallowed weeks before.
"They're hunting me down, like, they're the relatives now," said Ford.
So, what bug will make a TV appearance next?