Ford Says Nestlé Is To Blame For 'Extra 60 Pounds' & He Goes 'Hog Wild' On Häagen-Dazs

Ford has a sweet tooth and he wants the world to know.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Adrianadh | Dreamstime

Premier Doug Ford isn't afraid to speak his mind, and on Friday he shared his love for Nestlé.

At the groundbreaking for Nestlé's new factory in London, which was live-streamed through CP24, Ford bashfully professed his love for the brand.

"Together, we will build an economy that makes Ontario the best place in the entire world to do business, work and raise a family," he said, starting out in a mullet speech format – businesses in the front and a love confession soon to come.

"Once again, I want to thank Nestlé Canada for investing in the community here, and there's one thing, John..." Ford said, looking off the side with a slow smile starting to build.

"I hold you guys fully responsible for my extra 60 pounds cause at night time I grab that Häagen-Dazs and I go hog wild on those drumsticks. I got them stacked in my fridge, so you know, you got to have those diet drumsticks."

"The home of the drumsticks, the home of the Häagen-Dazs. Best ice cream around!"

It's safe to say Ford really loves Nestlé, which means his long-time favourite Tim Hortons might have some competition.

