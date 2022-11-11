Someone Is Pretending To Be Doug Ford On Twitter & The Tweets Are LOL
They even got the account verified.
If you've encountered some unusual Twitter activity from the Premier of Ontario, know that the account you're seeing might be a parody page.
Someone on the Internet made a Doug Ford parody page, and the tweets are hilarious. The account, which has a Twitter handle of DougFord_ON, is also verified, making the page even funnier.
The page's description states, "This is a parody account. I don't know what that word means but I do know that I am the Premier of Ontario. I work till midnight every night."
The first tweet dates back to August 23, when the creator posted, "'I'll huff and I'll puff": Are cannabis retailers the real 'Big Bad Wolf' of the Canadian housing market?" But the tweet didn't get much attention.
Fast forward to a tweet from Thursday, November 10, 2022, when the Premier's troll got over 14.6K likes, nearly 3,000 retweets, and so many comments.
\u201cFolks, apparently there\u2019s a lot of sick kids in Ontario right now. If you\u2019ve got a sick kid, I want you to know that I do not want them anywhere near my cottage\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1668124647
The tweet states: "Folks, apparently there's a lot of sick kids in Ontario right now. If you've got a sick kid, I want you to know that I do not want them anywhere near my cottage."
Some people have been bashing the Premier in the comments because they didn't know the account was fake.
"'Apparently' as if nurses and doctors haven't been screaming it the whole time. Way to ensure an entire generation of kids gets exposed to something with no researched long-term effects 👍🏻 doing great Dougie," one person said. But thankfully, someone else replied, "It's a parody account."
\u201cI NEED A REAL EGG SAMMIE FROM TIMMIES OR IM GUNNA BLOW A GASKET\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1668122404
A pinned tweet on the account is also gaining a lot of attention. Apparently, the Premier needs a "sammie from Timmies" and stat.
"I NEED A REAL EGG SAMMIE FROM TIMMIES OR IM GUNNA BLOW A GASKET," it states.
OCAD kids might not be so happy to know that the fake Doug Ford Twitter account isn't a fan of their art.
\u201cFolks, I have to be honest, they are making some pretty weird art at that OCAD place.\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1668183740
There are a whole bunch of tweets on the Doug Ford parody account, and some of the topics include schools, Remembrance Day and even his famous pumpkin carving video.
Not sure how long the account will stay active, though, because, on Thursday, Elon Musk tweeted, "Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include 'parody' in their name, not just in bio."
"To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok."
Also, you might be wondering how the parody account got a verified blue tick, well it might be because Musk introduced a new Twitter, Twitter Blue, service that allows users to be 'verified' for $8 a month!
