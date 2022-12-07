Doug Ford Has One Of The Lowest Approval Ratings Among All Canadian Premiers & Here's Why
A new survey wasn't kind to him. 🥶
A new survey looking at the approval ratings of Canada's provincial leaders isn't looking so good for Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
The Angus Reid Poll, released Wednesday morning, gave Ford one of the lowest approval ratings of any premier in the country. The poll indicated that his popularity has steadily declined since his government's landslide majority victory in the June provincial election.
"Doug Ford continues to endure low approval in Ontario," the survey said. "One-in-three approve of him (34%) after recent months filled with controversy and headlines."
The online survey was conducted between November 28 to December 3, 2022, among a "representative randomized sample of 5,030 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum."
An approval rating of 34% ranked Ford higher than only New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs (28%) and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson (26%).
As for what particular controversies or headlines may have led to his declining level of support, the survey made note of "the rarely used notwithstanding clause" which was reversed " after much criticism and nationwide union protests."
Ontario Premier Doug Fords approval rating. Angus Reid
According to the survey, Ford's approval rating has dropped from 45% since his government won their spring election.
His highest rating of 69% was recorded in March 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for the rest of Canada's provincial leaders, Quebec Premier François Legault was given the highest approval rating of 57% and Saskatchewan's Scott Moe was just behind at 56%.
Alberta's newly elected Premier Danielle Smith ranked one spot ahead of Ford with an approval rating of 42%.
According to Angus Reid, the poll carries a margin of error of +/- 1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.