Alberta's New Premier Said Unvaccinated People Are The 'Most Discriminated Against Group'

The reactions to her comments are heated!

Calgary Staff Writer
Alberta's new premier Danielle Smith has been officially sworn, in but comments made during her first news conference since becoming premier have already got Albertans heated.

After being sworn in as premier on Tuesday, October 11, Smith told reporters that people who had chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine were the "most discriminated against group" she had ever seen.

Premier Danielle Smith press conference.

"I don't think I've ever experienced a situation in my lifetime where a person was fired from their job, not allowed to watch their kids play hockey, visit a loved one in long-term care or hospital or get on a plane to go across the country to see family," Smith said.

"They have been the most discriminated against group that I've ever witnessed in my lifetime," she added.

She said while it doesn't take away from the discrimination faced by others based on race, gender or sexuality, the last year had been an "extraordinary time."

"I find that unacceptable. We are not going to create a segregated society on the basis of a medical choice," she said.

One of Smith's promises during her campaign to become premier was to amend Alberta's Human Rights Act to protect unvaccinated people from discrimination, according to The Globe and Mail.

Following Smith's comments, a lot of Albertans took to social media to criticize the premier's message.

Although the premier tried to suggest that the unvaccinated have been "the most discriminated against" in her "lifetime," some users quickly noted that residential schools were still operating in the province when Smith was a child.

Politicians also shared criticism including Alberta's NDP leader Rachel Notley, who was quick to call out the premier for her "tone-deaf" comments.

