Alberta's New Premier Said Unvaccinated People Are The 'Most Discriminated Against Group'
The reactions to her comments are heated!
Alberta's new premier Danielle Smith has been officially sworn, in but comments made during her first news conference since becoming premier have already got Albertans heated.
After being sworn in as premier on Tuesday, October 11, Smith told reporters that people who had chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine were the "most discriminated against group" she had ever seen.
Premier Danielle Smith press conference.
"I don't think I've ever experienced a situation in my lifetime where a person was fired from their job, not allowed to watch their kids play hockey, visit a loved one in long-term care or hospital or get on a plane to go across the country to see family," Smith said.
"They have been the most discriminated against group that I've ever witnessed in my lifetime," she added.
She said while it doesn't take away from the discrimination faced by others based on race, gender or sexuality, the last year had been an "extraordinary time."
"I find that unacceptable. We are not going to create a segregated society on the basis of a medical choice," she said.
One of Smith's promises during her campaign to become premier was to amend Alberta's Human Rights Act to protect unvaccinated people from discrimination, according to The Globe and Mail.
Following Smith's comments, a lot of Albertans took to social media to criticize the premier's message.
\u201cI can't remember a Canadian official ever saying anything more offensive in my entire lifetime than what Danielle Smith just said.\u201d— Conrad Nobert (@Conrad Nobert) 1665523273
\u201c@NorthernDagger1 @nokilhot There were also at least a dozen Residential Schools still operating IN ALBERTA when Danielle Smith was born and the last one didn't close until 1998.\u201d— Garrett Hurst | NorthernDagger (@Garrett Hurst | NorthernDagger) 1665535545
Politicians also shared criticism including Alberta's NDP leader Rachel Notley, who was quick to call out the premier for her "tone-deaf" comments.
\u201cDanielle Smith's comments today on discrimination were completely disrespectful and tone deaf in light of all the work we are collectively committing to with respect to truth and reconciliation.\n\ud83e\uddf5 #ableg #yyc #yeg\u201d— Rachel Notley (@Rachel Notley) 1665546368